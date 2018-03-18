Evening news highlights

News highlights

Lecturerer strike still on

Despite the Labour court declaring the ongoing strike illegal and ordering lecturers back to work tomorrow, University Academic Staff Union (UASU) says the strike is still on and it will file an appeal to the ruling.

“Today, UASU’s National Executive Counci has voted by secret ballot, and the result of the ballot is 40. We are 40 members, the 40 members have unanimously voted that UASU appeals the court ruling of March 16, 2018. UASU is also going to apply for stay of the orders issued on March 1,6 2018, therefore the status quo ante remains; which means the strike continues unabated,” said UASU Secretary General Constantine Wasonga.

Man beaten to death after arson attack

A 51 year old man has been beaten to death after setting his lover’s house on fire in Mathioya Constituency, Muranga County. Charles Onyancha allegedly set Peninah Wambua’s house on fire on Saturday night. He was killed early Sunday morning by a mob who were trailing him all night long.

Kalonzo defends NASA

NASA co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka has spoken out on the recent unfoundings within the coalition, with claims that NASA leader Raila Odinga is on the verge of joining Jubilee. “Raila has not joined Jubilee and is fully behind NASA. We have invested a lot in NASA, we cannot allow NASA to die, I am the glue that holds NASA together,” declared Kalonzo Saturday in Matinyani during a campaign rally for Wiper’s Kitui West by-election candidate, Mrs. Edith Nyenze.

Business highlights

Farmers stranded as millers import maize

Rift Valley farmers have been left stranded with their harvest as millers rush to import cheap maize from. Uganda. The farmers have cried foul over cartels taking advantage of the East Africa Common Market, importing Uganda’s maize and hoarding it so as to hike flour prices. Bungoma, Nakuru and Kisumu have been names as some of the areas with cartel operations.

Nandi milk farmers reap big from Brookside

Dairy farmers in Nandi sold milk valued at sh335 million to Brookside last year, a sh5 million increase from 2016 proceeds.

“The improving fortunes for dairy farming in Nandi confirms that our dairy training courses, through which we impart knowledge to farmers on ways of growing milk production, are bearing fruit,” said Brookside director of milk procurement John Gethi in Mosoriot during a training session for dairy farmers in Chesumei sub-county.

KPA on the spot over land

Auditor General Edward Ouko has called out the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) over unsecured titles for land worth sh 3.5 billion. The Auditor General says third parties have invaded the land.

“Although the management has engaged a consultant to conduct verification of all its properties, no documents were presented for the audit to confirm that the parcels were owned by the authority and were free from encumbrances,” he said in the report tabled in Parliament on Thursday.

Sports highlights

2026 World Cup: Morocco promise ‘compact’ tournament

Morocco have promised a “compact” tournament if they are named the host nation for the 2026 World Cup.

The North African nation presented its bid book to Fifa on Friday and is the only rival to a joint bid from Canada, Mexico and the United States.

All the host cities are within a 550km radius (342 miles) of Casablanca and a maximum 75 minutes flight time apart.

A ‘Legacy Modular Stadium’ concept also means that some of the stadia can be downscaled after the tournament.

The 2026 World Cup will be expanded to feature 48 nations, at least 60% of which will be located within three hours of Morocco’s time zone, Greenwich Mean Time (GMT), making the bid more attractive to the European audience and sponsors.

This is Morocco’s fifth attempt to host the World Cup after making bids for the 1994, 1998, 2006 and 2010 finals. The host for the 2026 tournament will be decided in Russia on 13 June.

Indian Wells: Roger Federer battles past Borna Coric to reach final

World number one Roger Federer made his best start to a season and reached the BNP Paribas Open final with a hard-fought win over Croatia’s Borna Coric.

The Swiss beat 49th-ranked Coric 5-7 6-4 6-4 at Indian Wells.

The win was Federer’s 17th of the year, surpassing his previous career best of 16 consecutive victories in 2006.

He will face Argentina’s Juan Martin del Potro in the final after the sixth seed’s emphatic 6-2 6-3 win over Canada’s Milos Raonic.

Mohamed Salah ‘on his way’ to Lionel Messi comparisons – Liverpool boss Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said Mohamed Salah was “on his way” to being mentioned in the same breath as Lionel Messi after he scored four goals against Watford on Saturday.

Salah is now the leading goalscorer in Europe’s top five leagues – overtaking Barcelona’s Messi and Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

But according to Klopp, the 25-year-old Egyptian is focused on his own game.

“I don’t think Mo wants to be compared with Lionel Messi,” he said.