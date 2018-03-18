Afternoon news highlights

News highlights

Zuma faces corruption trial

South Africa’s former President Jacob Zuma is to face prosecution for 16 charges of corruption relating to a multi-billion-dollar arms deal.

The case centres on a 30bn rand ($2.5bn; £1.7bn) deal to modernise the country’s defence in the late 1990s.

The charges – which Mr Zuma denies – include counts of fraud, racketeering and money laundering.

Mr Zuma, 75, was forced to resign as president last month by his party, the ruling African National Congress (ANC).

He was facing his ninth no-confidence vote in parliament before he left office.

Moi jets back from Israel

Retired President Daniel arap Moi is back in the country after attending a medical camp in Israel. He had complained of a knee discomfort and had been accompanied by his physician, and his son Gideon Moi. He was discharged after getting a clean bill of health.

Uhuru completes Cuban visit

President Uhuru Kenyatta has winded up his visit to Cuba, bringing back home a myriad of health and trade agreements. Cuban health experts are expected to be dispatched to all counties to facilitate management of treatments while 50 doctors will be sent to Cuba for training. Uhuru was accompanied to Cuba by President’s entourage included among others, Foreign CS Amb. Dr Monica Juma, Sports CS Rashid Achesa, Health CAS Rashid Aman, senior adviser Ruth Kagia, Governors Mohamud Mohamed Ali and Anyang’ Nyong’o.

Business highlights

Trump campaign data firm accused of harvesting Facebook data

The attorney general for the US state of Massachusetts is launching an investigation into alleged harvesting of Facebook profiles by a firm employed by Donald Trump’s election campaign.

Investigations by the Observer and New York Times newspapers claim details from 50 million profiles were gathered without the users’ knowledge.

The company, Cambridge Analytica, was suspended from Facebook on Friday.

Both Facebook and Cambridge Analytica deny any wrongdoing.

The American data analysis firm – which is not associated with the famous British university – is well known for the role it played in President Trump’s election campaign, where it provided intricate data on the thoughts of American voters.

Macharia appoints new rural roads boss

Transport and Infrastructure CS James Macharia has appointed Luke Kipchumba Kimeli as the acting Director General of Kenya Rural Roads Authority.

Kimeli takes over from John Oganga, who has been nominated as an ambassador by president Uhuru Kenyatta.

“I hereby appoint Mr Luke Kipchumba Kimeli as the acting director general of the authority in accordance with the Kenya Roads Act,” said the CS in a letter to the Authority Chair.

Coffee yields expected to improve

Farmers are optimistic that coffee yields will increase significantly this year, with the onset of continous rains. Heavy downpours have been reported in many coffee growing areas, raising hope for stakeholders of the sharply declining sector. After only two weeks of rain, farmers have reported that their coffee has blossomed and has started flowering.

Sports highlights

Jose Mourinho says his side were ‘scared to play’

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said his players were “scared to play” and questioned their “personality” in the FA Cup win over Brighton.

Romelu Lukaku and Nemanja Matic scored to put United into a record-equalling 29th FA Cup semi-final.

Mourinho said his side deserved the win and was happy with the result, which was “better than the performance”.

He said: “We didn’t play as I wanted them to play; we didn’t play as I prepared the team to play.”

Mourinho added: “We deserved to win, clearly – we had the match under control – but we didn’t play well. Sometimes there is a contradiction between what you work on in the past two days and what you did on the pitch.

“That is more frustrating than the result. Once more I wasn’t happy with the connection in the build-up. I blame everybody.”

United stun Brighton

Romelu Lukaku scored his 12th goal in 11 FA Cup games as an uninspired Manchester United beat Brighton to reach the semi-finals.

Lukaku headed in a first-half cross from Nemanja Matic, who sealed victory late on when he nodded in Ashley Young’s free-kick.

Victory maintained realistic United hopes of a trophy after Tuesday’s Champions League elimination by Sevilla, as well as their record of not having conceded a goal in this season’s FA Cup.

But Jose Mourinho’s side struggled through the second half, as Brighton had several chances to force extra-time before Matic finally put the tie to bed.

Salah dominates Liverpool win against Watford

Mohamed Salah scored four goals as Liverpool moved up to third in the Premier League table by thrashing Watford at Anfield.

Salah danced through Watford’s defence to score early in the game before poking home Andy Robertson’s cross late in the first half.

He set up Roberto Firmino’s clever flick for Liverpool’s third, then added two late strikes to complete the rout.

Liverpool have now opened a seven-point gap over Chelsea in fifth.