Evening News Headlines

News highlights

Jubilee MPs warn colleagues of Raila

A section of Jubilee legislators led by Kapenguria member of parliament Samwel Moroto claimed that Raila cannot be trusted due to his unpredictability. The leaders said that Raila’s entry into Jubilee threatens to disintegrate president Uhuru Kenyatta’s leadership. The leaders were speaking during during Chesumei sub-county educational day at Chemundu.

Murkomen calls for Uhuru and NASA co-principals meet

Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen has urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to meet NASA co-principals Musalia Mudavadi, Kalonzo Musyoka and Moses Wetangula amid claims of a NASA fallout following Raila Odinga’s unity talks with the president last week. Speaking during a thanksgiving ceremony at St Patrick’s High School in Iten, Murkomen also rubbished claims that Raila talks with Uhuru could affect DP William Rutos’s 2022 presidency bid.

Karua accuses judge of petition bias

NARC Kenya party leader Martha Karua has called on Kerugoya High Court Judge Lucy Gitari to step down from the hearing of her petition against the election of Ann Waiguru as Kerugoya Governor.

Karua accused the judge of being biased lamenting in part: “I moved to an appeal court after you struck out my petition before it was heard. The appeal court then ordered that the petition be heard afresh and it is only fair that you should not hear it.”

Business highlights

Textile permits costs for Indian expats to go down

Working permit costs for Indian expatriates in the textile sector are set to go down to sh10000 by the end of the month. This follows a move by the Trade ministry to help eliminate business barriers for the community.

“We are looking into barriers that make it difficult for Indian businesses to invest in this country. Starting with the apparels and textiles sector, renewal of permits starting next month will cost Sh10,000 down from Sh200,000,” said Industry, Trade and Co-operatives Cabinet Secretary Adan Mohamed.

Rotich issues warning to KRA on tax targets

Treasury CS Henry Rotich had issued a warning to the Kenya Revenue Authority on unachieved tax targets. Rotich says that the Government has provided the taxman with adequate resources, and target shortfalls will not be tolerated.

We have given them the mandate to collect revenues and they have to deliver,” Mr Rotich said at a press briefing.

Tesla boss in line for mega-pay deal

Electric carmaker Tesla, facing pressure on a number of fronts, is asking shareholders for a show of support for chief executive Elon Musk.

The firm has called a special meeting this month for investors to vote on a 10-year compensation plan for Mr Musk.

Under the plan, Mr Musk could receive stock awards worth an estimated $2.6bn – among the largest in US history.

The grants would only be distributed if the firm, which has made consistent losses, hits certain milestones.

Major holders of Tesla stock, including investment firms Baillie Gifford and T Rowe Price, have said they intend to support the pay plan, providing a vote of confidence.

Sports highlights

Joe Root makes ton in final warm-up match

England captain Joe Root made a century on the final day of a second tour match against a New Zealand XI prior to next week’s first Test against the Kiwis.

Root, batting at number six, made 115 as his side reached 353-9 in Hamilton, while opener Mark Stoneman made 48.

Number three James Vince continued to struggle as he was dismissed for five.

All-rounder Ben Stokes did not bowl because of a stiff back but made 27 in the build up to the first Test – a day/nighter – which begins on 22 March.

“The last two days have been pleasing for us, just to pick up the intensity a little bit,” said all-rounder Moeen Ali, who scored 28. “The guys are ready to go now.”

British Lionhearts defeat Italia Thunder to top group

British Lionhearts beat Italia Thunder 4-1 in their World Series of Boxing tie in Milan to go top of their group.

Matches in the 12-team event, which features boxers from Europe, Asia and the Americas, consist of five bouts over five rounds.

Will Cawley and Dzmitry Asanau won their bouts before Cyrus Pattinson lost to Thunder’s Mirko Natalizi.

Joseph Ward and Frazer Clarke completed the win.

The Lionhearts move top of Group B ahead of France Fighting Roosters, who face Croatian Knights on Saturday.

Tiger Woods falls seven shots off the pace at the Arnold Palmer Invitational

Tiger Woods is seven shots off the lead after a level-par second-round 72 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill in Florida .

Overnight Swedish leader Henrik Stenson now shares top spot with American Bryson DeChambeau, who shot a six-under-par 66.

The pair are two strokes clear of Talor Gooch on nine under par.