Afternoon news highlights

News highlights

New judges assigned to withdrawn ICC cases

Judges Robert Fremr, Reine Alapini-Gansou and Kimberly Prost have been assigned the withdrawn cases against President Uhuru Kenyatta, and his Deputy William Ruto at the International Criminal Court (ICC). The two national leaders had been charged with crimes against humanity including murder, rape, persecution and deportation before the cases collapsed due to lack of evidence and witnesses withdrawal.

Wetangula warns ODM of messy divorce

Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula has warned ODM Party of a messy divorce, following his removal as leader of senate minority, championed by ODM senators.

“I want to say this, Mr. Speaker: If anybody wants a divorce, it would be messy, it would be noisy, it would be unhelpful, it would not be easy, it would have casualties. I want to tell my colleagues in ODM for avoidance of any confusion that for the last two presidential elections, we have supported a candidate fronted by ODM; and that is the reason they have a bigger number in both Houses than their partner parties,” an angry Wetangula said in a speech to the Senator.

Uhuru secures health transformation deal

Kenya is on the edge of far-reaching agreements with Cuba that will transform healthcare and deliver on one of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s key priorities in his second and final term.

Kenya is looking at agreements on accelerated cooperation in health that will cover prevention and treatment of malaria, hypertension, diabetes and hepatitis B. The cooperation will also cover prevention and treatment of a range of livestock diseases.

President Kenyatta has since ordered his senior health ministry staff to remain in the Cuban capital Havana, where he is on a state visit, until the agreements with specific details are signed.

Business highlights

Lake Basin Mall opens doors

Western Kenya’s largest shopping mall, Lake Basin Mall, has opened doors to the public. This is despite Tuskys withdrawing as the mall’s anchor tenant.

“We are negotiating with two other supermarkets after Tuskys withdrew from the deal and moved to a new space that was formerly occupied by Nakumatt in the CBD,” said acting LBDA Managing Director Dr Evans Atera.

The sh4.2 billion project has already attained 30 percent occupancy.

EABL reaches out to sorghum farmers

East Africa Breweries Limited (EABL) has moved to woo sorghum farmers in Kisumu, ahead of its new plant opening in the area in September.

“We have a five-year contract with farmers who have provided their land, part of which will be used to grow food crops such as maize, beans and green grams to promote food security,” said KBL head of sustainable agriculture sourcing, Omondi Kasidhi.

Japan to support Olkaria 1 upgrading

Treasury Secretary Henry Rotich has signed a financing agreement with Japanese officials for the refurbishment of Olkaria I Units 1, 2 and 3, built in 1981 in Naivasha. Japan will pump sh9.52 billion into the project that will expand the capacity of the ageing steam-powered plant from 45 megawatts to 50.7 megawatts upon completion in November 2021.

Sports highlights

Video assistant referees will be used at 2018 World Cup in Russia

Video assistant referees will be used at the World Cup for the first time after Fifa formally approved the technology for this year’s tournament.

VAR has been trialled in some domestic English cup games this season, and has been used in Germany and Italy.

“We need to live with the times,” said Fifa president Gianni Infantino.

“We wanted to give the referees tools so they can make better decisions, and in the World Cup some very important decisions are made.”

He added: “It’s not possible that in 2018 everyone in their living room knows a few seconds after the play whether a referee has made a mistake and the referee doesn’t.”

Indian Wells: Venus Williams & Simona Halep suffer shock semi-final losses

Naomi Osaka and Daria Kasatkina will contest Sunday’s BNP Paribas Open final at Indian Wells after shock semi-final victories over Simona Halep and Venus Williams respectively.

Unseeded Osaka, ranked 44 in the world, thrashed lacklustre world number one Halep 6-3 6-0 in 64 minutes.

Fellow 20-year-old Kasatkina beat world number eight Williams 4-6 6-4 7-5.

England women win final match, but miss out on title

England women finished their Six Nations campaign with a comprehensive win over Ireland, but could not retain the title as France beat Wales.

Danielle Waterman became England women’s record try-scorer as she dived over inside 10 minutes for the 47th international score of her career.

Marlie Packer and Amy Cokayne followed her in crossing for tries, with Ellie Kildunne and Amber Reed adding scores in the second half.

Claire Molloy got Ireland’s only try.