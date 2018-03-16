Morning sports highlights

England call-ups for uncapped quartet as Jack Wilshere earns recall

England manager Gareth Southgate has named four uncapped players in his 27-man squad to face the Netherlands and Italy on 23 and 27 March.

Burnley’s James Tarkowski and Nick Pope, plus Swansea defender Alfie Mawson and Bournemouth midfielder Lewis Cook have all been included.

There are also places for Arsenal’s Jack Wilshere and Danny Welbeck.

Injured Tottenham striker Harry Kane and Chelsea defender Gary Cahill are among those who miss out.

Wilshere, 26, returns to the squad, having last played for England in the 2-1 defeat by Iceland at Euro 2016.

Guardiola: Man City manager was fined for ‘act of defiance’ over yellow ribbon

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was fined for wearing a yellow ribbon because he did so in an “act of defiance”, despite warnings he was breaking Football Association rules.

In its written reasons explaining the £20,000 fine, the FA said it had sent Guardiola “numerous warning letters”.

The Spaniard last week accepted an FA charge of “wearing a political message”.

He was also warned by the FA about his future conduct.

In November, Spaniard Guardiola said he wore the ribbon to support imprisoned politicians in his native Catalonia.

Woods in contention at the Arnold Palmer Invitational

Tiger Woods continued his impressive form to be one shot off the lead when he finished his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Florida.

A four-under-par 68 left Woods a shot behind fellow American Jimmy Walker while England’s Justin Rose is three under alongside Graeme McDowell.

Woods, 42, hit six birdies including a 71-foot putt on the seventh.

The round follows a second-place finish for the 14-time major winner at the Valspar Championship last week.

Woods, Rose and Walker were among the early starters in the event with a host of players yet to complete their rounds.