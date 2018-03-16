Morning newspapers summary

Daily Nation

Robert Mugabe calls ouster ‘coup d’etat’, wants it undone

Former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe described his departure from office in November as a “coup d’etat” that “we must undo” in his first TV interviews since then, aired on Thursday.

Mugabe, 94, spoke slowly but clearly to South Africa’s SABC broadcaster from an office in Harare, dressed in a grey suit, sitting in front of a portrait of himself and his wife Grace.’

“I say it was a coup d’etat — some people have refused to call it a coup d’etat,” said Mugabe referring to the brief army takeover which led to Emmerson Mnangagwa assuming power after Mugabe’s resignation.

“We must undo this disgrace which we have imposed on ourselves, we don’t deserve it… Zimbabwe doesn’t deserve it.”

Raila Odinga’s Senate coup deals death blow to Nasa

Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka, Moses Masika Wetang’ula and Wycliffe Musalia Mudavadi will always remember the date — Friday, March 9, 2018 — when, like all other Kenyans, they learnt through the media that President Uhuru Kenyatta and National Super Alliance (Nasa) leader Raila Odinga were holding talks at Harambee House, Nairobi, without their knowledge.

An intra-coalition game of tit-for-tat ensued, and on Thursday, Mr Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) made the first public move to solidify its role as the main opposition by attempting to remove Mr Wetang’ula as the Leader of Minority in the Senate and replace him with Siaya Senator James Orengo.

Mr Wetang’ula, in essence, becomes the first casualty of the handshake between President Kenyatta and Mr Odinga, which has entrenched suspicions between the alliance partners.

The ‘poison’ lurking in bottled water

The world’s leading brands of bottled water are contaminated with tiny plastic particles that are likely seeping in during the packaging process, according to a major study across nine countries published on Wednesday.

“Widespread contamination” with plastic was found in the study, led by microplastic researcher Sherri Mason of the State University of New York at Fredonia, according to a summary released by Orb Media, a US-based non-profit media collective.

Researchers tested 250 bottles of water in Brazil, China, India, Indonesia, Kenya, Lebanon, Mexico, Thailand, and the United States.

Plastic was identified in 93 per cent of the samples.

The Standard

Auditors, lawyers to make money off Nakumatt troubles as creditors and landlords wait

Auditors have been left alarmed by claims from the management of struggling retail chain Nakumatt that it lost Sh18 billion last year through pilferage.

Audit firm PKF said it would conduct a special audit of the retailer’s books, saying it was unconvinced that such a colossal amount could have been lost from shoplifting and petty thievery from employees.

“Enquiring of management of the significant adjustment of Sh18 billion was made in the accounts of December 31, 2018 in respect of stocks and reasons given were that they relate to pilferage, stock shrinkage, losses because of stock obsolescence over the past and a rise as a difference between stocks in the point of sale system and the stocks shown in the books of accounts,” said PKF in its audit report on the retailer.

Effects of Uhuru- Raila handshake cost Wetangula his seat

The unity of the National Super Alliance (NASA) was jolted yesterday following reports of plans to remove Moses Wetang’ula from the Senate Leader of Minority position.

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has earmarked his deputy, Siaya Senator James Orengo, to take over.

But Mr Wetang’ula has vowed to go down fighting, warning ODM, which has 20 senators against the combined seven of other NASA affiliate parties – Amani National Congress (ANC), Ford Kenya and Wiper – that there will be political consequences for his removal.

At least six killed, several displaced in flash floods after heavy rains

At least eleven people were killed and scores of families displaced as raging floods wreaked havoc in several parts of the country

And weather experts have warned Kenyans to brace for more rainfall in the next five days.

Parts of the country, including Nairobi, are set to experience heavy rainfall of more than 50mm today, according to the Kenya Meteorological Department.

The Star

Nine dead, chaos as heavy rains strike

At least nine people have died in massive destruction caused by torrential rains that continued to pound many parts of the country yesterday.

Six people died in Mwingi, two in Kajiado and one student in Mai Mahiu, Naivasha, as several roads were cut-off and cars submerged in floodwater.

Meanwhile, Mombasa Road was closed last night after Athi River Bridge was submerged. Traffic was diverted to Kangundo Road.

The Meteorological department advised residents of urban and low-lying areas to be on the lookout for floods as it warned of more rain in the coming days.

Miguna left ‘resisting’ alone as NRM in limbo

The Uhuru-Raila deal may have caught many by surprise but few have been rattled like self-styled National Resistance Movement General Miguna Miguna.

He has emerged as the only man left standing in resisting President Uhuru Kenyatta’s controversial re-election after Raila Tuesday whipped ODM MPs to rank behind the government.

But in what is promising to be another round of nasty confrontation, Miguna has accused Raila of betraying him and the tens of Kenyans who were killed in the street battles for electoral justice.

We suspended Koros to allow audit of KNH systems, board tells MPs

The Kenyatta National Hospital board yesterday confirmed it suspended embattled chief executive officer Lily Koros and director of clinical services Bernard Githae following the brain surgery mixup.

The decision was relayed to Health CS Sicily Kariuki on March 2, who communicated it to the public on the same day. The board appeared before the parliamentary Health committee.

KNH chairman Mark Bor said a board subcommittee led by Dr Daniel Githeki recommended the suspension.

Business Daily

Swedish firm to drop cash printing suit

The battle for Kenya’s multi-billion shilling currency printing tender has taken a new turn after Swedish firm Crane AB, which successfully appealed the award of the tender to rival De La Rue before the review board, applied for leave to withdraw from the court case.

Crane AB, which moved to court seeking to be awarded the Sh10 billion-a-year currency printing tender on the ground that it was the lowest bidder, wants to be allowed to withdraw without offering any explanation.

On Thursday, Crane AB lawyer James Gitau Singh told Justice George Odunga that his client had issued fresh instruction seeking leave to withdraw from the case.

SMEs battle for survival in late payments crisis

Late payments to Kenya’s businesses are giving retailers and other companies an interest-free source of credit that is now choking micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME’s) to death, with banking routes closed, and general liquidity tight country-wide.

A typical business in Kenya is contracted to deliver goods or services to a company on the basis of a Local Purchase Order (LPO) that states the payment period at anything from 30 to up to 60 days after delivery and invoicing.

However, Kenyan practice has steadily drifted towards negligible up-front paperwork, and endemic and extended late payment.

A study published last year by the State Department for Trade, Kenya Retail Sector Prompt Payment, reveals that the agreed terms of payment are often flouted, with retailers found to be taking, on average, between five to seven months to pay suppliers.

Coca-Cola admits presence of plastic in Dasani

Soft drinks giant Coca-Cola has admitted to the presence of micro-plastics in Dasani water following a study released yesterday that shows the brand is among 93 per cent of world’s famous bottled water products contaminated by tiny pieces of plastic.

The concentration of microplastics in Dasani water sourced in Kenya topped 335 plastic pieces for every litre.

Samples of Dasani water bought from Amazon had a minimum and maximum concentration of 85 and 303 plastic pieces per litre, respectively.

The survey by scientists based at the State University of New York, and commissioned by a non-profit media organisation Orb, analysed bottled water sourced from Kenya, Indonesia, India, the US, Lebanon, Thailand, China, Mexico, Brazil and e-commerce platform Amazon.