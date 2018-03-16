Morning news highlights

News highlights

Cameroon to hold first cabinet meeting since 2015

Cameroon’s ageing president has called his first cabinet meeting since 2015.

Paul Biya, who has ruled the country since 1982, has called his council of ministers to Unity Palace.

However, it is not known what they will be talking about at the closed door meetings.

The last meeting reportedly focused on “accelerat[ing] preparations for the important sports celebrations”, which were football compettitions the country was due to host in 2016 and 2019.

KNH nurse admits to patient mix up

A KNH nurse has admitted to sending the wrong patient for brain surgery, blaming a heavy workload for the error.

Mary Wahome only realised her mistake when surgeons said they could not find the patient’s blood clot.

They were meant to operate on a man with a blood clot on the brain. But the man who had surgery only needed non-invasive treatment for swelling.

The mistake, which made international headlines earlier this month, left Samuel Wachira with memory loss.

Ms Wahome was one of several members of staff from Kenyatta National Hospital to be questioned by a parliamentary committee on Wednesday.

Kenya ranked 124 in happiness report

Kenya has been ranked as the 124th happiest nation in the United Nation’s annual World Happiness Report 2017. The country beat Uganda and Tanzania by a few spots in the listing that was topped by Finland. Burundi came in last out of the 156 sampled countries.

Business highlights

CBK power cut due to arrears

Electricity supplier, Kenya Power, has reconnected power to the bank’s Kisumu office after an earlier power cut off due to payments arrears. “It is true the electricity was disconnected on Wednesday but has since been restored,” said Kenya Power Western Kenya Regional Manager, Dan Obiero. Bank officials say they had not received invoices for three months, hence the payment delay.

TV pundit Lawrence Kudlow tapped to be Trump economic adviser

Television commentator Lawrence Kudlow has accepted the role of top economic adviser to US president Donald Trump, the White House confirmed.

Mr Kudlow will lead the National Economic Council after Gary Cohn quit last week.

Mr Cohn resigned after disagreeing with Mr Trump about his planned tariffs on metal imports.

Mr Kudlow, a former Bear Stearns investment banker, is currently a pundit on business news channel CNBC.

Critics have pointed out his awry predictions in recent years, including that “the outlook for stocks is getting better and better” in September 2008. Days later the stock market crashed amid the global financial crisis.

Crane AB drops money printing tender case

Despite having successfully appealed the award of Kenya’s currency printing tender to De LA Rue, Swedish firm Crane AB has applied to drop the court case. “I have since been instructed to withdraw JR Misc Application No.18 of 2018….and to discontinue any opposition to the petitions filed by Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) and De La Rue,” Crane AB lawyer James Gitau Singh told Justice George Odunga.

The firm had appealed the tender allocation of grounds of favouritism.

Sports highlights

England call-ups for uncapped quartet as Jack Wilshere earns recall

England manager Gareth Southgate has named four uncapped players in his 27-man squad to face the Netherlands and Italy on 23 and 27 March.

Burnley’s James Tarkowski and Nick Pope, plus Swansea defender Alfie Mawson and Bournemouth midfielder Lewis Cook have all been included.

There are also places for Arsenal’s Jack Wilshere and Danny Welbeck.

Injured Tottenham striker Harry Kane and Chelsea defender Gary Cahill are among those who miss out.

Wilshere, 26, returns to the squad, having last played for England in the 2-1 defeat by Iceland at Euro 2016.

Guardiola: Man City manager was fined for ‘act of defiance’ over yellow ribbon

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was fined for wearing a yellow ribbon because he did so in an “act of defiance”, despite warnings he was breaking Football Association rules.

In its written reasons explaining the £20,000 fine, the FA said it had sent Guardiola “numerous warning letters”.

The Spaniard last week accepted an FA charge of “wearing a political message”.

He was also warned by the FA about his future conduct.

In November, Spaniard Guardiola said he wore the ribbon to support imprisoned politicians in his native Catalonia.

Woods in contention at the Arnold Palmer Invitational

Tiger Woods continued his impressive form to be one shot off the lead when he finished his first round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Florida.

A four-under-par 68 left Woods a shot behind fellow American Jimmy Walker while England’s Justin Rose is three under alongside Graeme McDowell.

Woods, 42, hit six birdies including a 71-foot putt on the seventh.

The round follows a second-place finish for the 14-time major winner at the Valspar Championship last week.

Woods, Rose and Walker were among the early starters in the event with a host of players yet to complete their rounds.