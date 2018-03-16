Morning business highlights

CBK power cut due to arrears
Electricity supplier, Kenya Power, has reconnected power to the Central Bank’s Kisumu office after an earlier power cut off due to payments arrears. “It is true the electricity was disconnected on Wednesday but has since been restored,” said Kenya Power Western Kenya Regional Manager, Dan Obiero. Bank officials say they had not received invoices for three months, hence the payment delay.
TV pundit Lawrence Kudlow tapped to be Trump economic adviser
Television commentator Lawrence Kudlow has accepted the role of top economic adviser to US president Donald Trump, the White House confirmed.
Mr Kudlow will lead the National Economic Council after Gary Cohn quit last week.
Mr Cohn resigned after disagreeing with Mr Trump about his planned tariffs on metal imports.
Mr Kudlow, a former Bear Stearns investment banker, is currently a pundit on business news channel CNBC.
Critics have pointed out his awry predictions in recent years, including that “the outlook for stocks is getting better and better” in September 2008. Days later the stock market crashed amid the global financial crisis.
Crane AB drops money printing tender case
Despite having successfully appealed the award of Kenya’s currency printing tender to De LA Rue, Swedish firm Crane AB has applied to drop the court case.
“I have since been instructed to withdraw JR Misc Application No.18 of 2018….and to discontinue any opposition to the petitions filed by Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) and De La Rue,” Crane AB lawyer James Gitau Singh told Justice George Odunga.
The firm had appealed the tender allocation of grounds of favouritism.
You might also like
Business Diary
Sustainable Investments in Agriculture Program at the Strathmore University Business School Strathmore University Business School will on Wednesday, September 7 host an event titled the Sustainable Investments in Agriculture Program
Survey: Set up forums for students to air their grievances
A survey done among the public shows that most people want the government to establish forums where students are able to air their grievances as part of measures to quell
News Headlines
DP Ruto tells off Cord, says there won’t be violence after 2017 election Deputy President William Ruto has warned the Opposition against engaging in violence should they lose the 2017
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!