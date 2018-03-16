Morning business highlights

CBK power cut due to arrears

Electricity supplier, Kenya Power, has reconnected power to the Central Bank’s Kisumu office after an earlier power cut off due to payments arrears. “It is true the electricity was disconnected on Wednesday but has since been restored,” said Kenya Power Western Kenya Regional Manager, Dan Obiero. Bank officials say they had not received invoices for three months, hence the payment delay.

TV pundit Lawrence Kudlow tapped to be Trump economic adviser

Television commentator Lawrence Kudlow has accepted the role of top economic adviser to US president Donald Trump, the White House confirmed.

Mr Kudlow will lead the National Economic Council after Gary Cohn quit last week.

Mr Cohn resigned after disagreeing with Mr Trump about his planned tariffs on metal imports.

Mr Kudlow, a former Bear Stearns investment banker, is currently a pundit on business news channel CNBC.

Critics have pointed out his awry predictions in recent years, including that “the outlook for stocks is getting better and better” in September 2008. Days later the stock market crashed amid the global financial crisis.

Crane AB drops money printing tender case

Despite having successfully appealed the award of Kenya’s currency printing tender to De LA Rue, Swedish firm Crane AB has applied to drop the court case.

“I have since been instructed to withdraw JR Misc Application No.18 of 2018….and to discontinue any opposition to the petitions filed by Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) and De La Rue,” Crane AB lawyer James Gitau Singh told Justice George Odunga.

The firm had appealed the tender allocation of grounds of favouritism.