Evening news highlights

News highlights

Cuba honours Jomo Kenyatta

Kenya’s founding president, Jomo Kenyatta, has been praised as a towering figure in the African Carribean lineration. In a ceremony attended by current president Uhuru Kenyatta, Cuba unveiled a bust of the founding president at the Park of African Heroes.

“ Africa will forever cherish its relationship with Cuba. Together we will continue to forge mutually beneficial partnerships for the prosperity of our peoples and nations,” said the President Kenyatta at the bust’s unveiling.

Omtatah released

Activist Okiya Omtatah has been released from police custody, after spending Thursday night in police cells. He was released after being arraigned at the Milimani Law Courts today, in the company of his lawyer, James Orengo. He had been arrested for skipping court hearings of a 2011 criminal case.

Air hostess dies after falling off plane in Uganda

A flight attendant who fell from the emergency door of a parked aeroplane in Uganda’s Entebbe airport has died.

The woman, whose nationality has not been revealed, was rushed to Kisubi hospital 16km (10 miles) away but died soon after, a spokesperson said.

Reports say the Emirates Airline hostess was preparing the flight for boarding when the incident happened.

Uganda’s aviation authorities say they have launched an investigation.

It said in a statement that the flight attendant “appeared to have opened the emergency door” and unfortunately “fell off an aircraft that had safely landed and parked”.

Business highlights

Coca-cola admits to plastics in Dasani

Beverage giant Coca-cola has admitted that its bottles water Dasani contains microplastics. This comes after a study that listed the company among those whose bottled water contains plastics. The study commissioned by Orb,revealed that Kenya sourced Dasani water contains upto 355 plastic pieces per litre.

Sh18 billion Nakumatt fraud revealed

An audit into retail chain Nakumatt has revealed that the company lost sh18 billion in stock in the year to December 2017. The audit was commissioned by court appointed administrator Peter Kahi. Former administrators have blamed the hefty loss on theft, pilferage and stock obsolescence. However, Kahi has disputed this explanation saying , “The explanations are clearly unsatisfactory and raise more questions than answers, if we’re to claim this expenditure for tax purpose, KRA will need a very clear and transparent response as to the make-up and nature of these losses.”

Lecturers strike illegal, court rules

The labour court has stopped the ongong lecturers strike, ruling that it is illegal. Justice Onesmus Makau has ordered lecturers to resume work on Monday.

“In my view of my findings herein that the strike is not in compliance with the mandatary procedure provided by the Labour Relations Act,” said Justice Makau. “I allow requests of the universities to stop the ongoing strike.”

The dons had downed their tools to push for the implementation of the 2017-2021 Collective Bargaining Agreeent.

Sports highlights

Champions League draw: Liverpool face Manchester City in quarter-finals

Manchester City will face Liverpool in an all-Premier League Champions League quarter-final.

Runaway leaders City suffered their only defeat in the league this season at Liverpool on 14 January, while Pep Guardiola’s side beat the Reds 5-0 at Etihad Stadium last September.

The first leg will take place at Anfield on 4 April, with the return on 10 April.

“We take what we’ve got, let’s go,” said Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

City’s director of football Txiki Begiristain added: “It’s going to be a great couple of games.”

Europa League: Arsenal to face CSKA Moscow

Arsenal have been drawn against Russian side CSKA Moscow in the Europa League quarter-finals.

The Gunners will host the first leg at Emirates Stadium on 5 April with the return leg in Moscow a week later.

Spanish side Atletico Madrid, who are second in La Liga, face Sporting Lisbon of Portugal.

In the other ties Germany’s RB Leipzig play Marseille from France, while Italian club Lazio face Salzburg of Austria.

Arsenal beat AC Milan 3-1 on Thursday, for a 5-1 aggregate win, to reach their first European quarter-final since 2010.

Lyon condemn ‘intolerable and premeditated’ attacks on police by fans

Lyon have strongly condemned “intolerable and premeditated attacks” on police by their own fans before Thursday’s Europa League last-16 second leg against CSKA Moscow.

Police say up to 150 ultras attacked officers outside Lyon’s stadium.

French newspaper Le Progress reported that eight officers were injured and three arrests were made.

Lyon, who were given a suspended ban from European competition last April, said the attacks were “detrimental”.

The Ligue 1 side say they will work with police to indentify those responsible.