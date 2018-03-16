Declare the influx of Ethiopia refugees a humanitarian crisis, MPs tells state

A section of MPs from Marsabit County want the government to declare the influx of refugees from Ethiopia to Moyale town a humanitarian disaster order to attract world aid.

Led by Saku MP Dhiso Rhaso and Isiolo Women Representative Rehema Jaldesa, the MPs said that a total of 10,000 are in need of urgent humanitarian assistance, including more than 7,000 women and children under the age of five.

“A crisis is unfolding in Moyale and refugees fear for their safety, our appeal is that the government declares it a national crisis in order to attract humanitarian assistance,” Rhaso told a press conference at Parliament buildings.

“Our people have been overwhelmed by the numbers keep on increasing day by day,” he added.

The lawmakers said the immigrants are not only staring at starvation, but also diseases such as cholera and measles because they lack clean water and sanitation.

Hence, the declaration of the humanitarian crisis will escalate the situation to have the intervention of Kenya government, UNHCR and Red cross more disaster.

After the resignation Ex-prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn, Ethiopia has been faced with political instability with violence breaking out in various parts of the country.

Declaration of the state of emergency has not helped the situation neither with civilians, mostly women and children, fleeing fighting and violence in border areas.

Moyale MP, Balicha Wario, whose constituency has housed the refugees said that the influx can no longer be accommodated by the Moyale residents and called for the national government to act

“My appeal is to the state, UNHCR and Red cross to mobilize their resources and provide food, shelter and clothing for this needy population,” Wario noted.

On his part, Isiolo Women Representative Rehema Jaldesa lamented that the laxity of the national government meant that it had abandoned the Moyale residents.

“As leaders from the region, we feel the constitutional right of our people are being infringed, the government must move with speed to avert the looming humanitarian crisis,’ Ms Jaldesa reckoned.