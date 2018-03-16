Afternoon sports headlines

Indian Wells: Venus Williams beats Carla Suarez Navarro to reach semi-finals

Venus Williams registered a straight-set win over Carla Suarez Navarro to reach the semi-finals of the BNP Paribas Open in California.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion won 6-3 6-2 in just 71 minutes.

Williams, ranked eighth in the world, hit five aces as she beat the Spaniard for the fourth consecutive time.

Indian Wells: Roger Federer beats Chung Hyeon to equal season-best start

World number one Roger Federer equalled his best start to a season when he beat South Korea’s Chung Hyeon to reach the Indian Wells Masters semi-final.

The defending champion claimed his 16th victory of 2018 with a 7-5 6-1 win over the world number 26 in California.

The Swiss has matched the start he made to the 2006 season, where he went on to win 33 of his first 34 matches.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger wants to avoid Atletico Madrid

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger said he would prefer to avoid a Europa League quarter-final against Atletico Madrid after beating AC Milan in the last 16.

England striker Danny Welbeck scored twice – either side of a long-range strike from Granit Xhaka – as the Gunners won the second leg 3-1.

Hakan Calhanoglu had opened the scoring for Milan, but the Italian side fell to a 5-1 aggregate defeat.