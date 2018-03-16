Afternoon business highlights

Strathmore Business School to join elite Global Network for Advanced Management
Strathmore Business School is set to join the Global Network for Advanced Management (GNAM), a network of top business schools committed to educating global leaders.
The network is a commitment by Yale Business School to Strathmore Business School students to pursue a Masters in Advanced Management (MAM), a nine-month program exclusively designed to exceptional MBA graduates from the Global Network who aspire to become global leaders in business and society.
The partnership is also aimed at strengthening the links between the two universities through the Yale Tsai Centre for Innovative Thinking and Strathmore Africa Data Analytics Centre.
Unilever goes Dutch for HQ
Unilever, the consumer goods giant that makes Marmite and Dove soap, has chosen Rotterdam over London for its headquarters.
The Anglo-Dutch firm said it would now be one legal entity in the Netherlands in a bid to become “more agile”.
Unilever’s dual-headed structure has existed since 1930, when Dutch margarine firm Unie merged with British soap maker Lever Brothers.
The company said the decision over its HQ was “not about Brexit”.
Libya migrants smuggling network arrest warrants issued
Libya has issued 205 arrest warrants for Libyans and foreigners suspected of being involved in a smuggling network for migrants heading to Europe.
They include accusations of human trafficking, torture, murder and rape.
The Libyan attorney general’s office said the network included members of the security services, migrant detention camp leaders, and officials from African embassies in Libya.
Libya has been in turmoil since the fall of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.
Power is dispersed between different militias and two rival governments, allowing illegal activities to thrive.
The country has become a key point on the route of hundreds of thousands of sub-Saharan African migrants trying to reach Europe by sea.
