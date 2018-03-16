Afternoon news highlights

Legislators drawn from the National Super Alliance have called for inclusive dialogue, following the meeting between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his political competitor Raila Odinga.
This comes a day after Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka revealed that they were seeking for audience with the President together Senator Moses Wetangula and Musalia Mudavadi.
However, Lugari MP Ayub Savula who read a statement on behalf of the legislators, said they want structured talks with a legal framework being laid out on how they will held.
“We welcome the partnership between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga as for peace, stability and unity. However, we ask all parties and players to be included in the talks for representation of all Kenyans. All of us have to be included and our leaders included,” Savula said.
Transport restored on Nairobi-Mombasa highway after bridge repair
Transport has been restored on the Mombasa – Nairobi highway with repairs made on the Athi River bridge that was washed away on Thursday night by heavy rain.
The main bridge at the Kangundo – Kamulu road which also went down has been repaired according to the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) which had diverted motorists following floods in the area.
“The bridge is therefore closed to traffic for safety reasons until water levels recede. The situation is being monitored constantly and the public will be advised promptly of developments,” KeNHA said following the closure on Thursday and advised that an “alternative route is Konza- Katumani – Machakos – Roma – Ruai – Cabanas.”
Hundreds of motorists were stranded for the better part of the night after the two bridges went down due to heavy rains and there is heavy traffic from both sides.
Rwanda bans mosque loudspeakers
Rwanda has banned mosques in the capital, Kigali, from using loudspeakers during the call to prayer.
They say the calls, made five times a day, have been disturbing residents of the Nyarugenge district, home to the capital’s biggest mosques.
But an official from a Muslim association criticised it, saying they could instead keep the volume down.
Some 1,500 churches have been closed for not complying with building regulations and noise pollution.
The majority of Rwandans are Christian. Muslims make up around 5% of the population.
The government says the Muslim community has complied with the ban.
Strathmore Business School to join elite Global Network for Advanced Management
Strathmore Business School is set to join the Global Network for Advanced Management (GNAM), a network of top business schools committed to educating global leaders.
The network is a commitment by Yale Business School to Strathmore Business School students to pursue a Masters in Advanced Management (MAM), a nine-month program exclusively designed to exceptional MBA graduates from the Global Network who aspire to become global leaders in business and society.
The partnership is also aimed at strengthening the links between the two universities through the Yale Tsai Centre for Innovative Thinking and Strathmore Africa Data Analytics Centre.
Unilever goes Dutch for HQ
Unilever, the consumer goods giant that makes Marmite and Dove soap, has chosen Rotterdam over London for its headquarters.
The Anglo-Dutch firm said it would now be one legal entity in the Netherlands in a bid to become “more agile”.
Unilever’s dual-headed structure has existed since 1930, when Dutch margarine firm Unie merged with British soap maker Lever Brothers.
The company said the decision over its HQ was “not about Brexit”.
Libya migrants smuggling network arrest warrants issued
Libya has issued 205 arrest warrants for Libyans and foreigners suspected of being involved in a smuggling network for migrants heading to Europe.
They include accusations of human trafficking, torture, murder and rape.
The Libyan attorney general’s office said the network included members of the security services, migrant detention camp leaders, and officials from African embassies in Libya.
Libya has been in turmoil since the fall of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.
Power is dispersed between different militias and two rival governments, allowing illegal activities to thrive.
The country has become a key point on the route of hundreds of thousands of sub-Saharan African migrants trying to reach Europe by sea.
Sports highlights
Indian Wells: Venus Williams beats Carla Suarez Navarro to reach semi-finals
Venus Williams registered a straight-set win over Carla Suarez Navarro to reach the semi-finals of the BNP Paribas Open in California.
The seven-time Grand Slam champion won 6-3 6-2 in just 71 minutes.
Williams, ranked eighth in the world, hit five aces as she beat the Spaniard for the fourth consecutive time.
Indian Wells: Roger Federer beats Chung Hyeon to equal season-best start
World number one Roger Federer equalled his best start to a season when he beat South Korea’s Chung Hyeon to reach the Indian Wells Masters semi-final.
The defending champion claimed his 16th victory of 2018 with a 7-5 6-1 win over the world number 26 in California.
The Swiss has matched the start he made to the 2006 season, where he went on to win 33 of his first 34 matches.
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger wants to avoid Atletico Madrid
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger said he would prefer to avoid a Europa League quarter-final against Atletico Madrid after beating AC Milan in the last 16.
England striker Danny Welbeck scored twice – either side of a long-range strike from Granit Xhaka – as the Gunners won the second leg 3-1.
Hakan Calhanoglu had opened the scoring for Milan, but the Italian side fell to a 5-1 aggregate defeat.
