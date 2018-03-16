Afternoon news highlights

NASA ‘minorities’ threaten to break ranks over Raila presumption

Legislators drawn from the National Super Alliance have called for inclusive dialogue, following the meeting between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his political competitor Raila Odinga.

This comes a day after Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka revealed that they were seeking for audience with the President together Senator Moses Wetangula and Musalia Mudavadi.

However, Lugari MP Ayub Savula who read a statement on behalf of the legislators, said they want structured talks with a legal framework being laid out on how they will held.

“We welcome the partnership between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga as for peace, stability and unity. However, we ask all parties and players to be included in the talks for representation of all Kenyans. All of us have to be included and our leaders included,” Savula said.

Transport restored on Nairobi-Mombasa highway after bridge repair

Transport has been restored on the Mombasa – Nairobi highway with repairs made on the Athi River bridge that was washed away on Thursday night by heavy rain. The main bridge at the Kangundo – Kamulu road which also went down has been repaired according to the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) which had diverted motorists following floods in the area. “The bridge is therefore closed to traffic for safety reasons until water levels recede. The situation is being monitored constantly and the public will be advised promptly of developments,” KeNHA said following the closure on Thursday and advised that an “alternative route is Konza- Katumani – Machakos – Roma – Ruai – Cabanas.” Hundreds of motorists were stranded for the better part of the night after the two bridges went down due to heavy rains and there is heavy traffic from both sides. Rwanda bans mosque loudspeakers Rwanda has banned mosques in the capital, Kigali, from using loudspeakers during the call to prayer. They say the calls, made five times a day, have been disturbing residents of the Nyarugenge district, home to the capital’s biggest mosques. But an official from a Muslim association criticised it, saying they could instead keep the volume down. Some 1,500 churches have been closed for not complying with building regulations and noise pollution. The majority of Rwandans are Christian. Muslims make up around 5% of the population. The government says the Muslim community has complied with the ban.