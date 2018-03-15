Sports highlights – March 15, 2018

19 confirmed for 2018 Kenya Open
Mumias Sugar’s Dismas Indiza, Windsor Golf Club’s Riz Charania and Thika’s Simon Ngige are among top Kenya professional golfers leading a contingent of 19 confirmed for this year’s Barclays Kenya Open Golf Championship scheduled to tee-off March 22 at the Muthaiga Golf Club. The 19 are part of a total of 22 Kenyan professionals that the Professional Golfers of Kenya will submit to the Kenya Open. According to the Tournament Director, Patrick Obath, PGK carried out their qualification rounds and submitted the names.
Barcelona beat Chelsea as Lionel Messi scores 100th Champions League goal
Lionel Messi scored his 100th Champions League goal as Barcelona knocked Chelsea out of the competition with a 3-0 victory (4-1 agg) at the Nou Camp. Barcelona raced into the lead with Messi beating Thibaut Courtois from a tight angle after just 128 seconds before Ousmane Dembele’s brilliant finish (20) doubled the host’s advantage.
Eric Bailly apologises to Manchester United fans after Champions League exit
Eric Bailly has apologised to Manchester United fans for their display in the 2-1 defeat to Sevilla which knocked them out of the Champions League. United have come under criticism for their lacklustre display against the La Liga side, with Sevilla midfielder Steven N’Zonzi admitting they were “surprised” Jose Mourinho’s men gave them so much space.
Korea wars; South ready to assassinate North’s leader Kim
South Korea has elite troops on standby ready to assassinate Kim Jong Un if the country feels threatened by North Korean nuclear weapons, the country’s defense minister has revealed. Asked
Alas! Why Kisii County is opposed to the new Ministry of Education co-curricular activity Circular
The recent circular from the Ministry of Education on restricting co-curricular activity to weekend and school holidays has caused unnecessary uproar from two counties in Gusiiland Nyamira and Kisii with
Global anti-corruption conference receives Kenya’s support as state moves to fight graft
This week the World Bank Group is participating in the International Anti-Corruption Practitioner Conference as part of a far-reaching initiative to fight global graft that has seen countries like Kenya
