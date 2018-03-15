Sports highlights – March 15, 2018

19 confirmed for 2018 Kenya Open

Mumias Sugar’s Dismas Indiza, Windsor Golf Club’s Riz Charania and Thika’s Simon Ngige are among top Kenya professional golfers leading a contingent of 19 confirmed for this year’s Barclays Kenya Open Golf Championship scheduled to tee-off March 22 at the Muthaiga Golf Club. The 19 are part of a total of 22 Kenyan professionals that the Professional Golfers of Kenya will submit to the Kenya Open. According to the Tournament Director, Patrick Obath, PGK carried out their qualification rounds and submitted the names.

Barcelona beat Chelsea as Lionel Messi scores 100th Champions League goal

Lionel Messi scored his 100th Champions League goal as Barcelona knocked Chelsea out of the competition with a 3-0 victory (4-1 agg) at the Nou Camp. Barcelona raced into the lead with Messi beating Thibaut Courtois from a tight angle after just 128 seconds before Ousmane Dembele’s brilliant finish (20) doubled the host’s advantage.

Eric Bailly apologises to Manchester United fans after Champions League exit

Eric Bailly has apologised to Manchester United fans for their display in the 2-1 defeat to Sevilla which knocked them out of the Champions League. United have come under criticism for their lacklustre display against the La Liga side, with Sevilla midfielder Steven N’Zonzi admitting they were “surprised” Jose Mourinho’s men gave them so much space.