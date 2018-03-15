NRG Radio’s set to host Rick Ross in Nairobi

With rumours and Speculations going around the Social Media now confirmed that the Hip Hop star Rick ross will now be jetting in the Country for lucrative performance courtesy of the newly born radio .

It has been confirmed that Rick Ross “The Biggest Boss” is set to rock Nairobi this April 28th at Carnivore for the #NRGWave Nairobi Edition courtesy of NRG Radio (91.3FM). The Hip-Hop artiste will perform alongside several local artistes for the second edition of the wave.

Rick Ross who recently collaborated with Diamond for hit song “Waka Waka” is excited to make his inaugural visit in Kenya and is looking forward to party with his fans in Kenya.

He is currently a Luc Belaire Ambassador together with Diamond, Yemi Alade and locally Khaligraph Jones and Huddah Monroe.

The Boss is excited to see what the Hip-Hop scene in the country has to offer.

NRG Radio has been setting pace in the entertainment industry with its state of the art studios providing a fused radio, digital and social experience that fuels #NRG!

Since its launch the radio has 2 shows with Mwalimu Rachel and Timmy TDat hosting the #NRGTranist while Shaq the Youngin and Reedah take on the #NRGCircle.

The first edition of #NRGWave was the greatest jump off party held last year at Wild Waters Mombasa with 12 Artists 12 DJs and 3 MCs gracing the stage. #NRGWave Nairobi edition promises to be an unforgettable experience.