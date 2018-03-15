Newspaper summaries – March 15, 2018

Daily Nation

Joseph Boinnet reveals foiled terror plot to blow up Nairobi

The terror suspects arrested in Isiolo last month, one of whom had booked a hotel room for almost a week near the Central Police Station, were targeting the Judiciary buildings and a government installation. Inspector-General of Police Joseph Boinnet, revealing details of the foiled attack, which is probably one of the most successful arrests in recent times, said that the vehicle with registration number KBM 200D that was seized from the suspects in Merti, Isiolo County, was laden with approximately 80kg of high-grade Trinitrotoluene (TNT) explosives. Mr Boinnet revealed that the vehicle, which would have been used as a Suicide Vehicle Bound Explosive Device (SVBIED), was set to be driven to Nairobi and would have killed hundreds of innocent civilians.

AG Muigai fails to testify in Anglo-Leasing case

Attorney-General Githu Muigai, and Senior Deputy Solicitor-General Muthoni Kimani did not testify in the Anglo-Leasing case on Wednesday. The accused had sought for more time to study the documents they will be relying on in their testimony. The prosecution intends to rely on documents obtained from Switzerland and Virgin Island under the Mutual Legal Assistance. This is an arrangement where the State requests a government of another country to assist it obtain evidence.

Three killed as heavy rain, flooding hit Kitui, Rift Valley

Three people have died in floods as heavy rains continue to pound various parts of the country. A woman and a nursery school boy drowned on Tuesday evening at Ilenye River in Kitui County. Mwingi police boss John Nyamu that the bodies of the woman, 45, and the boy, 6, were discovered at different section of the river.

The Standard

Police summon writer for exposing airport insecurity

Police orders directing the journalist who exposed a security lapse at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to record a statement have sparked outrage. Standard Group journalist Vincent Achuka was ordered to record a statement for his investigative story in The Standard on Sunday two weeks ago that exposed the controversial awarding of a cargo slot and access to the air-side that compromised airport security.

Public outcry halts plan to shoot monkeys in Murang’a

An operation to rid Murang’a University of Technology of monkeys has been halted following a public outcry. The university had called in the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) after the primates started raiding students’ hostels. The university issued a warning that live bullets would be used, and directed students and staff to beware of gunshots.

Lawyers battle over Wajir Governor’s academic qualifications

A Court of Appeal hearing yesterday sought to determine whether the Wajir governor has a university degree. Governor Mohamed Abdi was fighting to for reinstatement after the High Court nullified his August 8, 2017 election. His lawyers, Fred Ngatia and Tom Macharia, joined forces with electoral commission lawyers Kamau Karori and Mahat Somane to argue that the High Court disregarded evidence showing Mr Mohamed had been cleared to vie.

The Star

United for once: Parliament endorses Uhuru-Raila deal

Kenya’s political history seemed destined for a dramatic shift yesterday as all political affiliations set aside their differences to pledge support for the unity deal signed by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga last Friday. Despite grumblings about non-involvement and calls for broader, structured dialogue, all the key political leaders sung from the same script. They lauded the deal as a timely step towards healing the divisions that have dogged the country since the last elections, and before.

Why Uhuru-Raila pact is best way forward for Kenya

The mass grassroots movement that rapidly coalesced around the rigged outcome of the August 8 election is easily the largest ever in Kenya’s independent history. It is notable also because of its immense staying power and its uncompromising demands on not just Uhuru Kenyatta but its own leader Raila Odinga. Kenya has produced many strong opposition leaders from the first days of independence, but never has the opposition agenda been dictated by the people themselves as in this current resistance movement. Segments of this extremely democratic resistance took on even when Raila seemed to be delaying his swearing-in as the People’s President. Many are doing so again now over the cooperation with Uhuru.

Reopen probe of Joho’s degree, says DPP

The DPP has appealed against a court order barring the state from probing Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho’s academic papers. Joho had sued the office of the DPP, the Inspector General of Police and the DCI for harassment and threats. He wanted the court to bar his probing, arrest or prosecution. In October last year, Justice Erick Ogola ruled that the investigations were meant to discredit the governor, adding the investigations were untimely.

Business Daily

EACC report paints grim picture of Ardhi House

The anti-corruption watchdog has unearthed damning irregularities in land management that are exposing the Ministry of Lands to cartels and fraudsters. A report released Wednesday by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) identified several irregularities ranging from improper issuance of new parcels and deed plan numbers to inaccurate surveys, irregular map amendments, double registrations of parcels and forgeries in land transactions.

Refinery costs eat into KenolKobil’s 2017 earnings

Oil marketer KenolKobil’s net profit for the full year to December remained flat at Sh2.4 billion as one-off costs ate into the benefits that accrued from increased sales. The listed firm, which released its financials Wednesday, says the non-recurring charges of Sh1.3 billion cut back gains from a Sh55.2 billion increase in revenue to Sh158.7 billion. These one-off costs included a final Sh570.2 million impairment the oil marketer has been writing off as losses accrued from the defunct Kenya Petroleum Refineries Ltd (KPRL).

Petrol prices drop to Sh107.46 per litre in latest review

Petrol prices will from midnight drop by Sh0.46 per litre, the first reduction in seven months, while diesel is up Sh0.90 in the latest review by the energy regulator. Motorists in Nairobi city will pay Sh107.46 per litre of super petrol from Sh107.92 while diesel will cost higher at Sh97.86 at the city pump from Sh96.96.