News headlines

News highlights

Suspected terrorists were targetting government buildings, Police reveal

Suspected terrorists behind a vehicle packed with explosives that was recovered in Merti area, within Isiolo County mid last month were targeting Government and Judiciary buildings, authorities have revealed. According to Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet, Detectives recovered 5 AK 47 rifles, 36 grenades, 37 magazines, 18 pairs of hand grenades, 7 84-millimeter projectiles, 85 kilograms of TNT – which is highly explosive – and more than a 1,000 rounds of ammunition. Four suspects, all Kenyans, have since been arrested.

EU warns Africa of tougher Visa rules on immigration

The European Union (EU) warned African and other countries on Wednesday that their citizens will find it harder to get visas to Europe if they refuse to readmit economic migrants under the bloc’s efforts to curb migration. Brussels has been seeking greater cooperation from such countries to take back irregular migrants since Europe was hit in 2015 with its worst migration crisis since World War II.

Nairobi-Narok highway restored

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has restored the damaged part of the Narok Mai Mahiu road which had been damaged by heavy rain. The road had been damaged by floods on Tuesday night completely cut off Nairobi-Narok road at Mai Mahiu. The road was de-linked at a section near Karima secondary school causing a traffic snarl-up on either side.

Business highlights

Treasury considers 16% tax on fuel products

The National Treasury estimates it will collect an additional Sh33 billion per year if a 16 percent Value Added Tax is imposed on a fuel. The VAT on petroleum products will see motorists pay Sh125 per litre of super petrol, up from the current Sh107.92 while diesel will retail at Sh111. Treasury Chief Administrative Secretary Nelson Gaichuhie has told the Senate Energy Committee that the Government has scheduled to implement the controversial VAT by September 1, 2017.

Government initiaitve seeks to cut drought-related losses among livestock farmers

The government is set to roll out joint initiatives to help mitigate losses for livestock farmers, following a prolonged drought. The national government has set aside Ksh538 million, through the annual livestock off-take programme, to purchase cattle from farmers affected by drought this year while Marsabit County has approved Ksh250 million for the same exercise. Other measures include enrolling farmers for insurance covers, which offer compensation once there is a trigger on vegetation or water failure in a given region.

Kenyan manufacturer makes East Africa’s first locally-made modern boat

Associated Vehicle Assemblers (AVA), a Mombasa-based manufacturer, has launched East Africa’s first locally manufactured modern boat. AVA is one of the three largest Knocked down (KD) arrangement assemblies for some internationally renowned brands such as Toyota and Scania. The leisure and fishing boat made its maiden trip at the scenic Mtwapa creek, a mooring area for boats in Mombasa.

Sports highlights

19 confirmed for 2018 Kenya Open

Mumias Sugar’s Dismas Indiza, Windsor Golf Club’s Riz Charania and Thika’s Simon Ngige are among top Kenya professional golfers leading a contingent of 19 confirmed for this year’s Barclays Kenya Open Golf Championship scheduled to tee-off March 22 at the Muthaiga Golf Club. The 19 are part of a total of 22 Kenyan professionals that the Professional Golfers of Kenya will submit to the Kenya Open. According to the Tournament Director, Patrick Obath, PGK carried out their qualification rounds and submitted the names.

Barcelona beat Chelsea as Lionel Messi scores 100th Champions League goal

Lionel Messi scored his 100th Champions League goal as Barcelona knocked Chelsea out of the competition with a 3-0 victory (4-1 agg) at the Nou Camp. Barcelona raced into the lead with Messi beating Thibaut Courtois from a tight angle after just 128 seconds before Ousmane Dembele’s brilliant finish (20) doubled the host’s advantage.

Eric Bailly apologises to Manchester United fans after Champions League exit

Eric Bailly has apologised to Manchester United fans for their display in the 2-1 defeat to Sevilla which knocked them out of the Champions League. United have come under criticism for their lacklustre display against the La Liga side, with Sevilla midfielder Steven N’Zonzi admitting they were “surprised” Jose Mourinho’s men gave them so much space.