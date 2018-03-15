Evening news headlines

News highlights

Flash flood kills five in Mwingi East

A flash flood in Mwingi East has claimed the lives of five people after they were swept away while attempting to cross River Enziu, in Kitui county. The five are reported to have been on a lorry ferrying charcoal before being washed away. According to Mwingi East OCPD Munene, River Enziu unexpectedly broke it banks while the deceased were in the process of making their crossing.

IEBC urges Senators to help curb voter tampering during elections

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has called on Senators to help address the issue of transfer of voters from one locality to another during the electioneering period. Speaking when he appeared before the Senate standing committee on Justice and Legal Affairs on Wednesday, IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati said many voters were denied the right to elect leaders of choice when transferred to new places. He told the Committee that voters “should not be ferried to go and vote for leaders whom they do not even know.”

Former President Moi discharged from hospital

Former President Daniel Arap Moi has been discharged from Ichalov Hospital in Tel Aviv where he underwent a series of medical check-ups. A statement from his spokesman explains that the former president will spend the day visiting holy sites in Israel and the city of Jerusalem, but there is no indication on when he is expected back home. Moi was flown to Israel at the weekend for a check-up with the condition of his knee being a cause for concern to his doctors locally. He was accompanied to Israel by his son Gideon and personal doctor David Silverstein.

Business highlights

Taxify unveils boda boda passenger service

Taxify has introduced a new motorbike hailing service that works within their existing smartphone application being used by vehicles. Chisom Anoke, Taxify Kenya Operations Manager says that the firm had developed the new service in response to a growing demand for a safe, organized and reliable motorbike service.

Yale President, Prof. Peter Salovey visits Strathmore University to discuss partnership and hosting of Leadership Forum

Strathmore University was set to today host Prof Peter Salovey the 23rd President of Yale University for partnership discussions as well as to host a Leadership forum hinged on the theme: Nexus between Education and Impactful Leadership. The official trip marks the first ever visit by a senior official of the Ivy League institution since its establishment 313 years ago. Yale’s partnership with Strathmore Business School is as a result of their common membership to the Global Network for Advanced Management – a respected group of 32 leading business schools across the world. The network aims to fuel innovation through leveraging on the network efficiencies, using new technologies, building strong institutional and personal relationships, and operating with a minimum of bureaucracy.

UAP’s net profit up by 46%

UAP Holdings’ 2017 net earnings jumped 46.49%t to Ksh1.2 billion, helping to offset a marginal drop in gross written premiums, thanks to high investment returns. The insurance company recorded a Ksh826 million after-tax profit in 2016. The firm said the stellar performance was due to a combination of improved underwriting and solid investment returns.

Sports highlights

Chelsea ask for information from fans after alleged incidents at Barcelona game

Chelsea have appealed for supporters to get in contact with information after claims some were allegedly hurt by police and security using batons outside the Nou Camp before their Champions League defeat to Barcelona. Antonio Conte’s side were knocked out 4-1 on aggregate at the last-16 stage of the competition after two goals from Lionel Messi helped Barca cruise to a 3-0 victory on the night.

Southampton appoint former Stoke manager until end of season

Mark Hughes has agreed to take charge of the Premier League strugglers until the end of the season. The former Stoke boss replaces Mauricio Pellegrino, who was sacked on Monday with the club one point above the relegation zone after one win in 17.

Barcelona captain to decide on future by end of April

Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta will decide next month whether to accept an offer from a Chinese club. Iniesta, 33, a product of Barca’s academy, said his future may lie elsewhere after their Champions League last-16 win over Chelsea on Wednesday. The playmaker was influential in his side’s 3-0 home victory before being substituted to a standing ovation.