Business highlights – March 15, 2018

Treasury considers 16% tax on fuel products

The National Treasury estimates it will collect an additional Sh33 billion per year if a 16 percent Value Added Tax is imposed on a fuel. The VAT on petroleum products will see motorists pay Sh125 per litre of super petrol, up from the current Sh107.92 while diesel will retail at Sh111. Treasury Chief Administrative Secretary Nelson Gaichuhie has told the Senate Energy Committee that the Government has scheduled to implement the controversial VAT by September 1, 2017.

Government initiaitve seeks to cut drought-related losses among livestock farmers

The government is set to roll out joint initiatives to help mitigate losses for livestock farmers, following a prolonged drought. The national government has set aside Ksh538 million, through the annual livestock off-take programme, to purchase cattle from farmers affected by drought this year while Marsabit County has approved Ksh250 million for the same exercise. Other measures include enrolling farmers for insurance covers, which offer compensation once there is a trigger on vegetation or water failure in a given region.

Kenyan manufacturer makes East Africa’s first locally-made modern boat

Associated Vehicle Assemblers (AVA), a Mombasa-based manufacturer, has launched East Africa’s first locally manufactured modern boat. AVA is one of the three largest Knocked Down (KD) arrangement assemblies for some internationally renowned brands such as Toyota and Scania. The leisure and fishing boat made its maiden trip at the scenic Mtwapa creek, a mooring area for boats in Mombasa.