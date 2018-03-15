Afternoon sports highlights – March 15, 2018

Arsenal Midfielder Jack Wilshere in line for England recall
Jack Wilshere is set for an England recall when Gareth Southgate names his squad for the pre-World Cup friendlies against the Netherlands and Italy on Thursday. The 26-year-old has not played for his country since the embarrassing Euro 2016 defeat to Iceland but has impressed after winning back his club place with Arsenal.
Andres Iniesta considering transfer from Barcelona to China
Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta says he is contemplating a move to China at the end of the season. The 33-year-old has spent his entire career at Barcelona, but admitted a switch is a possibility after returning from a hamstring injury in Wednesday night’s 3-0 win over Chelsea at the Nou Camp.
Manchester City to sign sponsorship deal with Puma
Manchester City are reportedly set to sign a stunning £45 million (Ksh6.3 billion)-a-year deal for Puma to become their new sponsors. Pep Guardiola’s side are becoming one of the most marketable clubs in the world as they close in on a third Premier League title. Their attractive brand of football has landed them a whole new young fan base across the globe. Puma’s deal with Arsenal is nearing an end, and they are looking to sign up with another top team.
