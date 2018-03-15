Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Nairobi residents told to vacate structures marked for demolition as heavy rain brings down building in Juja

Nairobi county government authorities and police have warned residents to vacate houses marked for demolition to avoid disasters as a heavy downpour continues to affect the region. This comes after a five storey building that was under construction in Juja has collapsed following heavy rains. No casualties have been reported in the incident that occurred Wednesday night at Orion Estate but emergency teams and police were on scene.

Kenyatta National Hospital boss comes under fire for brain surgery mix up

Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Lily Koross is expected to appear before the National Assembly Health Committee today over last month’s brain surgery mix up that led to her suspension. She was summoned by the MPs committee alongside the hospital’s Director of Clinical Services Bernard Githae who was also suspended. The suspension of Koros elicited mixed reactions with a section of legislators criticising the move by the Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Karuki and even threatened to institute impeachment proceedings against her.

NASA allies threaten to withdraw support for Raila’s ODM party

Allies of the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition have threatened to withdraw their support for the ODM party if they are not involved in structured dialogue in regard to President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga’s unity deal. The group was led by Lugari MP Ayub Savula, who was accompanied by MPs from the affiliate parties when they addressed the press on the matter in Nairobi earlier today. The NASA coalition includes the ODM, Wiper, Amani National Congress, and Ford Kenya parties.

Business highlights

CIC Insurance Group posts profit before tax Of Ksh519 million

CIC Insurance Group Ltd has posted a profit before tax of Ksh519.2 million for the Financial Year ended December 31 versus Ksh114.4 million a year ago‍​. The company’s FY net earned premiums hit Ksh12.1 billion versus Ksh10.03 billion a year before. The firm’s directors recommended a payment of first and final dividend of Ksh0.12 per share‍​.

Nakumatt creditors reject recovery plan

Creditors seeking dues from troubled retailer, Nakumatt, have rejected the supermarket chain’s recovery plan. A meeting called between creditors and the company’s court-appointed administrator, Mr Peter Kahi, yesterday broke up after creditors protested a raft of recovery proposals put before them.

India-based medical firm seeks expansion in Kenya

The International Finance Corporation (IFC), the World Bank’s private lending arm, has disclosed plans to lend India-based Trivitron Healthcare Ksh281 million ($2.75 million) to set up distribution hubs for medical devices and instruments in Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa and Algeria. The Ksh1 billion project is partly financed by the IFC.

Sports highlights

Arsenal Midfielder Jack Wilshere in line for England recall

Jack Wilshere is set for an England recall when Gareth Southgate names his squad for the pre-World Cup friendlies against the Netherlands and Italy on Thursday. The 26-year-old has not played for his country since the embarrassing Euro 2016 defeat to Iceland but has impressed after winning back his club place with Arsenal.

Andres Iniesta considering transfer from Barcelona to China

Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta says he is contemplating a move to China at the end of the season. The 33-year-old has spent his entire career at Barcelona, but admitted a switch is a possibility after returning from a hamstring injury in Wednesday night’s 3-0 win over Chelsea at the Nou Camp.

Manchester City to sign sponsorship deal with Puma

Manchester City are reportedly set to sign a stunning £45 million (Ksh6.3 billion)-a-year deal for Puma to become their new sponsors. Pep Guardiola’s side are becoming one of the most marketable clubs in the world as they close in on a third Premier League title. Their attractive brand of football has landed them a whole new young fan base across the globe. Puma’s deal with Arsenal is nearing an end, and they are looking to sign up with another top team.