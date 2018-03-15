Afternoon business highlights – March 15, 2018

CIC Insurance Group posts profit before tax Of Ksh519 million

CIC Insurance Group Ltd has posted a profit before tax of Ksh519.2 million for the Financial Year ended December 31 versus Ksh114.4 million a year ago‍​. The company’s FY net earned premiums hit Ksh12.1 billion versus Ksh10.03 billion a year before. The firm’s directors recommended a payment of first and final dividend of Ksh0.12 per share‍​.

Nakumatt creditors reject recovery plan

Creditors seeking dues from troubled retailer, Nakumatt, have rejected the supermarket chain’s recovery plan. A meeting called between creditors and the company’s court-appointed administrator, Mr Peter Kahi, yesterday broke up after creditors protested a raft of recovery proposals put before them.

India-based medical firm seeks expansion in Kenya

The International Finance Corporation (IFC), the World Bank’s private lending arm, has disclosed plans to lend India-based Trivitron Healthcare Ksh281 million ($2.75 million) to set up distribution hubs for medical devices and instruments in Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa and Algeria. The Ksh1 billion project is partly financed by the IFC.