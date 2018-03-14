Sports highlights – March 14, 2018

Kenya Pipeline ousted by Al Ahly in Club semifinals

Egypt’s Ahly made their way to the final after they crashed Kenya Pipeline 3-1 (22-25, 25-16, 25-19, 25-8) in the semifinal of the 2018 Women’s African club Championship in Cairo, Egypt on Tuesday. Ahly will now face Tunisian side Carthage in the competition final on Thursday, while Pipeline meet Prisons in all Kenyan clash for the bronze medal.After Pipeline won the first with their tight block and good defence, Ahly rebounded efficiently to win three consecutive sets to make it to the final.

Man United crash out of Champions League

Manchester United crashed out of the Champions League as Sevilla ran out 2-1 winners on the night and on aggregate in their last-16 tie at Old Trafford.After a turgid first half, Sevilla goalkeeper Sergio Rico kept United out twice with good saves, but the hosts were shaken with 16 minutes remaining as Wissam Ben Yedder netted with a low effort just minutes after coming on. United needed two goals to progress, but Ben Yedder netted again with a header at the far post moments later, the ball just crossing the line after David de Gea failed to keep it out.

Antonio Conte warns Chelsea they must suffer to beat Barcelona

Chelsea must overcome 90 minutes of “suffering” to have any hope of beating Barcelona, says Antonio Conte.Conte said his side produced an “almost perfect” display in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Barcelona at Stamford Bridge, but when they made one mistake “paid a lot for it”.Lionel Messi’s 75th-minute equaliser ensured Barcelona, who had 73 per cent possession, drew 1-1 and take the advantage of an away goal back to the return fixture at the Nou Camp on Wednesday.