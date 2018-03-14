Newspaper summaries – March 14, 2018

Daily Nation

LSK sues Matiang’i, Mucheru and Wangusi over TV shutdown

The Law Society of Kenya has revived a protest against shut down of three private television stations by the government early this year.Although the High Court issued an order on suspending the shutdown in a different case and the three TV stations are back on air, the lawyers’ body claimed in a new suit that the rights of those media houses were violated.

Police arrest Mathew Lempurkel on murder charges

Former Laikipia North MP Mathew Lempurkel will be spending the night in police cells as detectives prepare to prefer fresh charges against him.Laikipia County Police Commander Simon Kipkeu confirmed the arrest saying the former MP is being held on suspicion that he had planned to commit murder.

David Ndii says Uhuru-Raila deal positive

The head of Nasa technical team, Dr David Ndii, Tuesday described the agreement between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga as a first step in fulfilling the Opposition’s manifesto.Dr Ndii said the implementation of the manifesto would however need to be monitored by Kenyans, most likely by the civil society, so that those leading it are kept on their toes.

The Standard

Uhuru picks more principal secretaries and envoys

President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday announced more appointments as the government for his final term continued to take shape. Uhuru nominated a director of public prosecutions, six principal secretaries, three chief administrative secretaries and three ambassadors, and referred their names to Parliament alongside that of his previous nominee for attorney general. Two former Opposition MPs – Mohamed Ibrahim Elmi and Wilfred Machage – were among those nominated for the positions of Chief Administrative Secretary and ambassador respectively.

Trump kicks Tillerson out day after bilateral talks in Nairobi

US President Donald Trump yesterday fired Secretary of State Rex Tillerson only a day after he left Nairobi. President Uhuru Kenyatta and National Super Alliance (NASA) leader Raila Odinga had made public their surprise truce after months of a political standoff just hours before the arrival of America’s top diplomat in Nairobi on Friday. Mr Tillerson, who left Nairobi on Monday, was replaced with Central Intelligence Agency Director Mike Pompeo. Mr Trump has consequently picked Gina Haspel to head the CIA.

NASA wrangles intensify as ODM takes hardline stance

ODM leaders yesterday stepped up threats to isolate partner parties in NASA should they refuse to back the agreement between their party leader and President Uhuru Kenyatta. A day after the four NASA co-principals met and resolved to refer the agreement to their respective party organs, the ODM Parliamentary Group gave full backing to the deal and told Wiper, ANC, and Ford Kenya to follow suit or part ways. Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, who is the deputy party leader, warned the other parties that if they did not back Raila Odinga, ODM would leave the coalition.

The Star

Ruto’s men worried by Raila’s pact with Uhuru

The Uhuru-Raila unity pact is causing jitters in DP William Ruto’s camp amid fears that it could jeopardise his chances and scuttle Jubilee’s 2022 succession plans.The Star has established that most of Ruto’s key allies are uncomfortable with the closing of ranks between NASA leader Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta.Despite public pronouncements of support, inside sources say Ruto’s allies are wary of the radical pact’s impact on the DP’s political future and have adopted a wait-and-see stance.

Petitioners to be paid Sh51m for detention

The High Court has compelled the Interior ministry to pay 11 petitioners Sh51 million for unlawful detention.Delivering judgement, Justice George Odunga said the petitioners deserve compensation for forcible removal and transfer from Kenya to Ethiopia.Salim Awadh and 10 others had moved to court seeking orders compelling the ministry and the National Treasury to pay them Sh51 million together with accrued interest arising from the judgment that was delivered on July 21, 2013.

Dons seek legislators’ help over CBA deadlock

Lecturers yesterday sought Parliament’s intervention to help bring the government to the negotiating table for their 2017-2021 CBA.The dons, who have been on strike since March 1, will today hold demonstrations in Nairobi to protest against the State’s failure to table a counter-offer to the deal.They want Sh38 billion factored into the 2018/19 budget to cater for pension, medical insurance, car loans, mortgages and salaries which they said are grossly distorted.

Business Daily

Kenya Forest Service chief replaced in shake-up

Kenya Forest Service (KFS) head Emilio Mugo has been replaced in a management shake-up triggered by degradation of key forests.Mr Mugo has been replaced by senior deputy for support services Monica Kalenda in changes that affected 15 senior managers.The changes come as thousands of hectares of public forests, ranging from mountain rainforests to savannah woodlands, coastal forests and mangroves, get cleared due to high demand for land and timber.Head of procurement Victor Kobia was also forced to step aside, while corporation secretary Esther Keige has been sent on compulsory leave.

Leaders lobby for SGR extension to Nakuru

A section of political leaders have embarked on a bid to ensure that phase 2 of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) line is extended to Nakuru Town as it eyes city status.The lawmakers – David Gikaria (Nakuru Town East) Charity Kathambi (Njoro) and Samuel Arama (Nakuru Town West) – are campaigning to have a bite of the railway due to its apparent economic benefits.

Atul moves to fight Nyali eviction order

Nakumatt Holdings managing director Atul Shah is now challenging the process in which a decree was issued leading to eviction of the company from its City Mall premises in Mombasa.Mr Shah has already been granted permission by Justice Eric Ogola to seek an order from the High Court to quash proceedings approving a Decree and decision by the Deputy Registrar of the High Court in Mombasa over due procedure.