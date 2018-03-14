News headlines

News highlights

Kidero’s financial chiefs on the spot for unregulated spending of Nairobi County funds

Top finance officers during former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero’s administration are under fire for financial impropriety queries which have been raised in the Auditor General’s report for the year ending June 2016.Former County Executive Committee for Finance and Planning Gregory Mwakanongo, Chief Officer Luke Gatimu and Head of Treasury Maurice Okere were asked to explain to the County Assembly watchdog committee how the County Government spent over Ksh480 million on legal services in excess of an approved budgetary allocation of Ksh100 million.

Heavy rains block Nairobi-Narok highway



The Nairobi-Narok road at Mai Mahiu has been completely cut off by flooding. The road was de-linked at a section near Karima Secondary School causing a traffic jam on either sides. Heavy rain has dug a deep gulley on the said section, making it impassable.

KNH workers plan to go on strike over poor pay

Kenyatta National Hospital workers have issued a 14 days strike notice over poor pay and lack of promotion to their members.The workers under the Kenya Union of Domestic, Hotels, Educational Institutions and Hospital Workers (Kudheiha) are decrying failure by the hospital management to implement SRC’s basic salary structure for KNH employees. Union Secretary General Albert Njeru said the hospital workers get salaries that are far behind the SRC recommendation.

Business highlights

Parliamentary committee slams Airports Authority for failing to produce title deeds following audit

The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) management has been asked to produce five title deeds for parcels of land related to audit queries flagged by the Auditor General during the financial year 2015/16.The Authority’s Managing Director Jonny Anderson told the Parliamentary Public Investments Committee (PIC) chaired by Abdulswamad Nassir (Mvita) that the title deeds were under the custody of lawyers whose identities he failed to reveal.

AfDB’s Economic Outlook shows decline in regional economies

The African Development Bank has expanded its flagship publication, the African Economic Outlook, with five regional reports. The regional economic studies were released in Tunis (North Africa), Abidjan (West and Central Africa), Nairobi (Eastern Africa) and Pretoria (Southern Africa).

According to Nnena Nwabufo, the Bank’s Deputy Director General for the East Africa Region, East Africa, with thirteen countries, recorded the continent’s best economic performance with a GDP growth rate of 5.9% in 2017 −a rate much higher than the growth recorded by the other regions of the continent, and above the continental average of 3.6%. The good performance of the East African sub region is stimulated by six countries: Ethiopia, Tanzania, Djibouti, Rwanda, Seychelles and Kenya. The outlook remains positive for 2018 and 2019, with growth expected to continue, reaching 5.9% in 2018 and 6.2% in 2019.

KAPI lauds appointment of National Quality Control Laboratory Board Members

The Kenya Association of Pharmaceutical Industry (KAPI), the umbrella pharmaceutical industry body, has lauded the government for the recent re-organisation of the National Quality Control Laboratory (NQCL) following the gazettement of a new board of management. KAPI Chairperson Dr Anastasia Nyalita said the appointment of a new Board of management at the NQCL will provide the much needed continuity on the ongoing efforts to guarantee the integrity of the local pharmaceutical market against unregulated and sub-standard medicines.

Sports highlights

Kenya Pipeline ousted by Al Ahly in Club semifinals

Egypt’s Ahly made their way to the final after they crashed Kenya Pipeline 3-1 (22-25, 25-16, 25-19, 25-8) in the semifinal of the 2018 Women’s African club Championship in Cairo, Egypt on Tuesday. Ahly will now face Tunisian side Carthage in the competition final on Thursday, while Pipeline meet Prisons in all Kenyan clash for the bronze medal.After Pipeline won the first with their tight block and good defence, Ahly rebounded efficiently to win three consecutive sets to make it to the final.

Man United crash out of Champions League

Manchester United crashed out of the Champions League as Sevilla ran out 2-1 winners on the night and on aggregate in their last-16 tie at Old Trafford.After a turgid first half, Sevilla goalkeeper Sergio Rico kept United out twice with good saves, but the hosts were shaken with 16 minutes remaining as Wissam Ben Yedder netted with a low effort just minutes after coming on. United needed two goals to progress, but Ben Yedder netted again with a header at the far post moments later, the ball just crossing the line after David de Gea failed to keep it out.

Antonio Conte warns Chelsea they must suffer to beat Barcelona

Chelsea must overcome 90 minutes of “suffering” to have any hope of beating Barcelona, says Antonio Conte.Conte said his side produced an “almost perfect” display in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Barcelona at Stamford Bridge, but when they made one mistake “paid a lot for it”.Lionel Messi’s 75th-minute equaliser ensured Barcelona, who had 73 per cent possession, drew 1-1 and take the advantage of an away goal back to the return fixture at the Nou Camp on Wednesday.