Evening news headlines

News highlights

Kalonzo seeks audience with Uhuru to discuss unity deal



Kalonzo Musyoka says he would like to meet with President Uhuru Kenyatta when he jets back into the country from Cuba. Speaking in Machakos, Kalonzo hinted that together with Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula, they had purposed to meet the president on Thursday unfortunately he traveled outside the country. Kalonzo told journalists that they would like to hear the President’s side of things, with reference to his meeting Friday, with Raila Odinga.

Highway Authority hopes to fix Mai Mahiu road crater in 48 hours

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has dispatched a team of engineers to the Narok – Mai Mahiu road to assess the situation and resolve the caving in of a section. The Authority explained that the section developed a fault line stretching 200 metres; completely cutting off the road. Authority officials have advised all motorists using the Bomet, Kisii routes and its environs to use the Nakuru-Kericho, Kaplong road with those heading to Nairobi from Narok advised to use the Narok-Nakuru, Nairobi route.

EACC calls on ministries to help fight corruption following Ardhi House scandal

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has recommended the formulation of land policies in sync with the Constitution (2010) in order to address land mismanagement and dismantle land cartels.Speaking at the launch of a systems audit of the Ministry of Lands on Wednesday, EACC Chairperson Archbishop (Rtd) Eliud Wabukala said clarity of roles between county land agencies, the National Land Commission (NLC), and the lands ministry had opened up loopholes for corruption to thrive.

Business highlights

IMF Board approves extension of Ksh151 billion precautionary facility

The International Monetary Fund Executive Board has approved a 6-month extension of a Ksh151 billion Stand-By Arrangement to cushion the country against external shocks.IMF says the extension will allow time to complete the outstanding reviews which were delayed due to a prolonged election period.Completion of the reviews will enable Kenya access the funds available under the precautionary arrangement.

Government sets aside Ksh30 billion for cash transfers for senior citizen

The government has set aside Ksh30 billion for cash transfers for elderly people aged 70 years and above starting April this year. Under the program dubbed Inua Jamii, close to 530,000 elderly people are set to benefit from the funds which Labour Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yattani says will be released in the course of next week.Yattani said the government has further set aside Ksh6.5 billion to cater for universal health care for the elderly.

KenolKobil expects better performance in 2018

Oil marketer KenolKobil reported a rise in 2017 profit and said it expected a better performance this year, helped by a calmer political environment in Kenya after a prolonged elections in 2017. KenolKobil, which also operates in Ethiopia, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi and Zambia, said 2017 pretax profit rose 4% to Ksh3.68 billion,adding that negative adjustments were one-offs that were not going to be repeated this year.

Sports highlights

Steffi Jones sacked as Germany women’s coach after SheBelieves Cup disappointment

Germany have sacked their women’s national team head coach Steffi Jones and appointed ex-international striker Horst Hrubesch as interim coach.Jones, 45, departs after her side finished last in the recent SheBelieves Cup without winning a match.Germany also did not make it past the quarter-finals at last year’s Women’s European Championships, a tournament they have won eight times.

British Royal Family to boycott Russia World Cup

Britain’s royals and government ministers will skip this summer’s World Cup in Russia after the poisoning of a former KGB agent and his daughter, Theresa May says.The Prime Minister announced a number of retaliatory measures as she told the Commons that Russia was culpable for the attempted murder of Sergei and Yulia Skripal .She told MPs that there will be no attendance by ministers or indeed members of the Royal Family at this summer’s World Cup in Russia.

Manchester City will never sign Lionel Messi from Barcelona, says Chief Ferran Soriano

Manchester City Chief Executive Ferran Soriano has revealed there is no chance the club will sign Barcelona’s 30-year-old Argentina forward Lionel Messi. Speaking to news outlets in Buenos Aires, Soriano – who was Barca’s Vice President between 2003-2008 – revealed the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is loving life in Catalonia.