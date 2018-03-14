Afternoon sports highlights – March 14, 2018

Roma beat Shakhtar Donetsk to progress into last eight

Striker Edin Dzeko’s second-half strike saw Roma beat Shakhtar Donetsk 1-0 to progress to the Champions League quarter-finals on away goals after the last-16 tie ended 2-2 on aggregate. Dzeko raced through on goal to poke the ball past the advancing Andriy Pyatov seven minutes into the second half. Shakhtar’s hopes were then all but ended when defender Ivan Ordets was shown a straight red card for pulling down Dzeko after 79 minutes, with the hosts holding on for a first appearance in the last eight since 2008, and just a third in the modern era of the competition.

Everton to make bid for Arsenal Midfielder Jack Wilshere

Everton are weighing up a summer move for Arsenal star Jack Wilshere. The Goodison Park club will enter the race for the 26-year-old this summer if he cannot resolve his stand-off with the Gunners. Everton are willing to offer Wilshere a big signing-on bonus – and a deal in-excess of the £80,000 (Ksh11.3 million)-per-week the Gunners are currently offering.

Champions League exit is nothing new, says Mourinho following Man United loss to Sevilla

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said being knocked out of the Champions League at home in the last 16 was “nothing new for the club”.Sevilla substitute Wissam Ben Yedder netted twice for the Spanish side in their 2-1 victory at Old Trafford.Since losing the 2011 final, United have only reached the quarter-finals once – losing to Bayern Munich in 2014.