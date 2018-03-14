Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Former Laikipia North MP held on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder

Former Laikipia North MP Mathew Lempurkel spent Tuesday the night in police cells as detectives prepared to prefer fresh charges against him.Laikipia County Police Commander Simon Kipkeu confirmed the arrest saying the former MP was being held on claims that he had planned to commit murder.He stated that Investigations are ongoing in the conspiracy to commit murder case and once complete, he shall be arraigned in court.

Lecturers prepare to go on strike as dons demand Ksh38 billion

Lecturers are set to hold demonstrations over the failure of the government to table a counter-offer on the 2017—2021 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).The dons were expected to gather at the Nairobi University Graduation Square before marching to Parliament and Jogoo House where they are expected to present their petition.The academicians on Tuesday sought Parliament’s intervention to help bring the government to the negotiating table.They want Ksh38 billion factored into the 2018/19 budget to cater for pension, medical insurance, car loans, mortgages and salaries which they said are grossly distorted.

Former President Daniel Moi set to return to Kenya following treatment in Tel Aviv

Former President Daniel Arap Moi is doing well and responding positively to treatment in a Tel Aviv hospital where he was flown for a medical check-up on Sunday morning, his spokesman has confirmed. He stated that the former President is set to return home soon. The former Head of State will turn 94 on September 2.

Business highlights

Diesel and kerosene prices up in latest fuel review

The prices of diesel and kerosene rose marginally after the Energy Regulatory Commission issued new rates in its monthly review. The price of Super petrol, however, is down by Ksh0.46 to now retail at 107.46 while diesel will retail at Ksh97.86 as kerosene hits Ksh77.45 in Nairobi which is the mean average of fuel prices. Over the same period, the mean monthly US Dollar to Kenya Shilling exchange rate appreciated by 1.21% from Ksh102.68 per US Dollar in January 2017 to Ksh101.44 per US Dollar in February 2018.

Devolution Ministry invests Ksh130 million in project-monitoring web portal

The Ministry of Devolution and Planning has invested in a Ksh130 million web portal that will be used to monitor governments’ projects, county performance and Vision 2030 implementation.State Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation Director Samson Machuka says the portal will indicate the real-time progress of projects being implemented, which counties are investing, as well as the sectors lagging behind in the Vision 2030 implementation.Machuka is hopeful that the platform will increase transparency in the implementation of government projects and how money was used.

Agricultural Research Organisation prepares to test genetically-modified cotton

The National Environment Management Authority has issued a 30-day deadline for oral or written submission which will bar or allow Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organisation (KARLO) to proceed with trials in nine research stations across the country. Karlo is proposing to undertake national performance trials for bt-cotton at Mwea, Katumani,Kampi ya Mawe, Bura, Perkera, Kibos, Alupe, Kerio Valley and Matuga.

Sports highlights

Roma beat Shakhtar Donetsk to progress into last eight

Striker Edin Dzeko’s second-half strike saw Roma beat Shakhtar Donetsk 1-0 to progress to the Champions League quarter-finals on away goals after the last-16 tie ended 2-2 on aggregate. Dzeko raced through on goal to poke the ball past the advancing Andriy Pyatov seven minutes into the second half. Shakhtar’s hopes were then all but ended when defender Ivan Ordets was shown a straight red card for pulling down Dzeko after 79 minutes, with the hosts holding on for a first appearance in the last eight since 2008, and just a third in the modern era of the competition.

Everton to make bid for Arsenal Midfielder Jack Wilshere

Everton are weighing up a summer move for Arsenal star Jack Wilshere. The Goodison Park club will enter the race for the 26-year-old this summer if he cannot resolve his stand-off with the Gunners. Everton are willing to offer Wilshere a big signing-on bonus – and a deal in-excess of the £80,000 (Ksh11.3 million)-per-week the Gunners are currently offering.

Champions League exit is nothing new, says Mourinho following Man United loss to Sevilla

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said being knocked out of the Champions League at home in the last 16 was “nothing new for the club”.Sevilla substitute Wissam Ben Yedder netted twice for the Spanish side in their 2-1 victory at Old Trafford.Since losing the 2011 final, United have only reached the quarter-finals once – losing to Bayern Munich in 2014.