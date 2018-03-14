Afternoon business highlights – March 14, 2018

Diesel and kerosene prices up in latest fuel review

The prices of diesel and kerosene rose marginally after the Energy Regulatory Commission issued new rates in its monthly review. The price of Super petrol, however, is down by Ksh0.46 to now retail at 107.46 while diesel will retail at Ksh97.86 as kerosene hits Ksh77.45 in Nairobi which is the mean average of fuel prices. Over the same period, the mean monthly US Dollar to Kenya Shilling exchange rate appreciated by 1.21% from Ksh102.68 per US Dollar in January 2017 to Ksh101.44 per US Dollar in February 2018.

Devolution Ministry invests Ksh130 million in project-monitoring web portal

The Ministry of Devolution and Planning has invested in a Ksh130 million web portal that will be used to monitor governments’ projects, county performance and Vision 2030 implementation.State Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation Director Samson Machuka says the portal will indicate the real-time progress of projects being implemented, which counties are investing, as well as the sectors lagging behind in the Vision 2030 implementation.Machuka is hopeful that the platform will increase transparency in the implementation of government projects and how money was used.

Agricultural Research Organisation prepares to test genetically-modified cotton

The National Environment Management Authority has issued a 30-day deadline for oral or written submission which will bar or allow Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organisation (KARLO) to proceed with trials in nine research stations across the country. Karlo is proposing to undertake national performance trials for bt-cotton at Mwea, Katumani,Kampi ya Mawe, Bura, Perkera, Kibos, Alupe, Kerio Valley and Matuga.