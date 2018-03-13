Stock Analysis: The Rise and The Fall

The Rise
Express Kenya Ltd
Express Kenya Ltd was this week’s top gainer after edging upwards by 33.3% following the resumption of trading following the takeover offer. The share price closed at KES 5.00 from the previous week’s close of KES 3.75. Year-to-date the stock price has declined by 70.8%.
The Fall
Uchumi Supermarket Plc
Uchumi Supermarket Plc was this week’s top loser after declining by 17.2%. The share price closed at KES 2.65 from the previous closing price of KES 3.20. Year-to-date its share price has lost 86.1% of its value.
You might also like
Business highlights August 4 2017 – Drought leads to acute shortage of powder milk at New KCC
Drought leads to acute shortage of powder milk at New KCC: Output of powdered milk at New KCC plummeted by an overwhelming 74% in the 2016/2017 fiscal year on the
Major Roads To Be Closed During Ticad Summit In Nairobi
Kenya will host the first ever Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD-VI) Summit in the continent at the Kenyatta International Conference centre in Nairobi from the 27th to 28th
National Democratic Institute sends international observer mission to monitor Kenya’s General Election
The National Democratic Institute (NDI) announced that it will deploy an international election delegation to Kenya to observe the August 8 general elections. The delegation will conduct its assessment in
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!