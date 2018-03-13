Stock Analysis: The Rise and The Fall

Stock Analysis: The Rise and The Fall
March 13, 2018 42 Views

The Rise

Express Kenya Ltd 

Express Kenya Ltd was this week’s top gainer after edging upwards by 33.3% following the resumption of trading following the takeover offer. The share price closed at KES 5.00 from the previous week’s close of KES 3.75. Year-to-date the stock price has declined by 70.8%.

The Fall

Uchumi Supermarket Plc

Uchumi Supermarket Plc was this week’s top loser after declining by 17.2%. The share price closed at KES 2.65 from the previous closing price of KES 3.20. Year-to-date its share price has lost 86.1% of its value.

