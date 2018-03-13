Sports highlights – March 13, 2018

Kenya’s Shujaa set to face Australia and Canada in Hong Kong

Kenya will be hoping to keep the same momentum going at the seventh leg of the World Rugby Series in Hong Kong from April 6-8 where they have been pooled in a tough Group B. Shujaa were seeded after finishing second in Vancouver and will fight it off with Australia, Spain and Canada. Kenya was in the same group with Spain in Vancouver, beating them 43-0.

Stoke City fall 0-2 to Manchester City

David Silva scored twice as Manchester City moved a step closer to the Premier League title with a 2-0 win at Stoke City on Monday night. Man City broke the deadlock after just 10 minutes at the bet365 Stadium thanks to Silva’s neat side-footed finish. The Spain midfielder then doubled the visitors’ advantage, converting after a lovely move five minutes into the second half. As a result, Pep Guardiola’s side will now win the Premier League by beating Everton and second-placed Manchester United in their next two fixtures.

Arsenal prepare to sell full back Hector Bellerin

Arsenal are ready to sell Hector Bellerin for £50 million (Ksh7 billion) in the summer to help fund their squad rebuild. Bellerin is viewed as one of the brightest prospects in European football and was a target for Manchester City last summer. Juventus have a concrete interest in the 22-year-old and are understood to be preparing a summer swoop.