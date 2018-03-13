Newspaper summaries – March 13, 2018

Daily Nation

Judges order Boinnet, Kinoti to appear in person in Miguna case

Inspector-General of police Joseph Boinett, Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti and Immigration boss Gordon Kihalangwa will have to present themselves in person before High Court judge Luka Kimaru for illegally deporting lawyer Miguna Miguna. In a suit in which the government intended to suspend the order requiring the three to present themselves in person to face contempt of court proceedings in a case involving opposition member Miguna Miguna, Court of Appeal judges Roselyn Nambuye, Patrick Kiage and Kathurima M’Inoti declined to block that directive.

Kavuludi team resumes vetting, urges officers to further studies

The National Police Service Commission (NPSC) has embarked on second phase of vetting senior police officers even as it urges officers to further their studies to boost their competencies. NPSC chairman Johnston Kavuludi Monday said that police officers are being encouraged to pursue higher education and scholarships to handle modern day crime.

Judges Eboe-Osuji and Robert Fremr elected to head ICC

Two International Criminal Court judges who sat in the post-election violence case against Deputy President William Ruto, have been elected to head the court. During a plenary of the Hague-based court’s judges on Sunday, Nigeria’s Chile Eboe-Osuji was elected president of the ICC for a three-year term while Czech’s Robert Fremr got the position of first vice president. Judge Eboe-Osuji who presided over the case against Mr Ruto and former radio presenter Joshua arap Sang, takes over from Judge Silvia Fernández de Gurmendi whose term has expired.

The Standard

Thugs spent two nights in bank, escaped with gold but failed to access Sh41 million

A day after it was revealed that a gang of robbers spent a week feasting and stealing from a home in Matuu, Machakos County, the escapades of another gang, this time in Nairobi, have come to light. The gangsters made their way into a bank in the heart of the city, where they spent two nights right under the noses of security guards. The criminals seemed to have been prepared to spend the weekend inside Habib Bank AG Zurich as they carried with them packed githeri, chips, beef, rice, and chicken. They washed the food down with milk as clueless guards patrolled the main entrance of the bank along Koinange Street.

Government fails to block Miguna’s return

The Government has lost an appeal to stop the return of deported Opposition politician Miguna Miguna. Court of Appeal judges Roseline Nambuye, Patrick Kiage and Kathurima M’Inoti however allowed Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinett and Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti to proceed with an appeal against a decision that found them guilty of contempt.

Turkana University College closed indefinitely

Turkana University College was closed on Monday and students sent home due to unrest at the institution. The academic board closed the university indefinitely claiming that students had been engaging in acts of lawlessness including harassment of staff and blocking of the main Lodwar-kitale Highway. The students have complained of high prices of food and failure of some of their lecturers to teach.

The Star

Nasa stand-off as Raila refuses to yield ground

Opposition chief Raila Odinga yesterday failed to convince his co-principals on his surprise deal with President Uhuru Kenyatta as their day-long talks ended in deadlock. During the meeting at the Stoni Athi Resort, Machakos, his co-principals remained adamant on a structured dialogue based on their five-point agenda that includes electoral justice, threats to the Judiciary and devolution. In an indication of the palpable tension, the NASA top brass did not field questions from journalists, saying the matters were ‘weighty.’

MPs won’t back down on motion to impeach CS Sicily

MPs are determined to table an impeachment motion today against Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki despite opposition from top leadership in the National Assembly. Kariuki sent Kenyatta National Hospital CEO Lily Koros on compulsory leave following an incident where doctors at the hospital performed brain surgery on the wrong patient. Speaking to the Star yesterday one of the MPs pushing for Kariuki’s ouster bid said they have already notified the Speaker over the move and that the motion will be tabled today.

More cops on the road on Saturdays ‘to cut crashes’

Kenya’s transport regulator wants more policemen on roads at night and on weekends, when most accidents happen. Most road deaths occur between 6pm and 10pm daily, while Saturdays have the highest fatalities compared to the other days of the week, the National Transport and Safety Authority says.

Business Daily

ARM Cement issues profit warning

ARM Cement is now the latest firm to issue a profit warning for the 2017 financial year, meaning that the NSE-listed company will post a loss of at least Sh3.5 billion. According to a notice sent Monday, the cement maker anticipates that its last year’s earnings will sink further into the red by at least 25 per cent.

KRA suffers hit as consumers spared bottled water tax

The High Court has declared the planned levying of Excise Duty on bottled water, juices, soda, other non-alcoholic beverages and cosmetics unconstitutional, offering consumers relief from an impending price increment. Justice John Mativo issued the quashing orders after he found that the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) and the National Treasury had not complied with the requirement of public participation and did not involve stakeholders before rolling out the tax.

Sacked Kenya Re boss says no reason given for sudden dismissal

Sacked Kenya Re managing director Jadiah Mwarania on Monday expressed shock at his sudden dismissal, claiming he did not know the reasons why he was pushed out of the State corporation’s corner office. Mr Mwarania, who was appointed MD on April 2011, in an interview said he was “shocked” at his sacking, adding that he had not received any explanation from the board on the matter.