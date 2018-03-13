Evening news headlines

News highlights

Kamba leaders welcome Raila, Uhuru peace deal

Former Kitui Senator David Musila has described the agreement reached by President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition chief Raila Odinga on Friday last week as a move in the right direction. In a joint statement read by Musila on Tuesday morning, Kamba leaders who included former Kilome lawmaker Regina Ndambuki said by putting aside their differences for the good of the country, the two leaders had demonstrated true statesmanship. He said unity was critical to achieving economic progress in the country hence the need to support President Kenyatta’s commitment to national cohesion.

Egypt seeks Kenya’s support as North African country eyes African Union chairmanship

Egypt is seeking Kenya’s support for the chairmanship of the African Union (AU) after President Paul Kagame’s term comes to an end next year. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi called for President Uhuru Kenyatta’s support to secure the AU top position in a special message delivered Tuesday at State House, Nairobi. The message of goodwill was delivered to President Kenyatta by Egypt’s Foreign Affairs Minister Sameh Shoukry who is President El-Sisi’s special envoy.

Uhuru nominates son of Garissa Senator to replace DPP Tobiko

President Uhuru Kenyatta has today backed Noordin Haji – the son of Garissa Senator Yusuf Haji – to replace Keriako Tobiko as the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP). The DPP selection panel had shortlisted three applicants including Lucy Kambuni and Jacob Nyakundi. The DPP selection panel has already shortlisted three applicants to replace Keriako Tobiko who was appointed Environment CS. The team settled on Lucy Kambuni, Jacob Nyakundi, and Haji.

Business highlights

Smartphone sales in Africa drop by over 6%

Africa’s smartphone market experienced a quarter-on-quarter decline of 6.4 percent during Q4 2017 shipping 20.3 million units. According to the latest insights announced by International Data Corporation (IDC), the drop represents an 18 percent decline, meaning the YoY improvement seen in the previous quarter did not extend to the year’s final – and traditionally strongest – quarter. In the feature phone space, shipments totaled 33.4 million units, up 3.1pc Quarter on Quarter after decreasing in the previous quarter.

Lake Region counties to contribute Ksh200 million each to set up bank

The Lake Region Economic Bloc is in the process of establishing a regional bank with the 14 counties that make up the bloc agreeing to inject Ksh2.8 billion towards the formation of the bank. The Bloc’s interim Head of Secretariat Abala Wanga says that each county will factor in a contribution of Ksh200 million in their 2018/2019 financial year. Wanga says the county Assemblies are also expected to come up with relevant Bills to safeguard the Bank. He announced that by October this year, all the counties will have paid the required injection of the capital.

African trade ministers call for Free Trade Area at Rwanda summit

Ministers of Trade from across the African continent have approved an agreement to give local traders access to the continental trade market. Kenya Ministry of Trade Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo stated that the move was a big achievement for Africa’s regional integration efforts. The approval comes nearly six years after the decision to form the free trade area was adopted during the 18th ordinary session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union held in January 2012 in Ethiopia.

Sports highlights

David de Gea will not leave Man United, Jose Mourinho tells Real Madrid

Jose Mourinho has warned Real Madrid they will be wasting their time if they attempt to lure David de Gea away from Manchester United this summer. De Gea has just 18 months to run on the four-year contract he signed in September 2015 following the collapse of a move to Real due to paperwork not being submitted before the transfer window in Spain closed. But Mourinho wants to keep the Spanish No 1 at Old Trafford and is confident he can do so.

PAOK Salonika president Ivan Savvidis apologises over Sunday pitch invasion

PAOK Salonika president Ivan Savvidis has apologised for entering the pitch during a Greek Superleague game on Sunday while carrying a gun. Savvidis was pictured on the field of play with a holstered weapon during the clash against AEK Athens, making a high-profile protest after a 90th-minute winner from PAOK’s Fernando Varela was initially disallowed for offside. The 58-year-old attempted to confront referee Giorgios Kominis and the game was eventually abandoned two hours later after AEK players refused to return to the pitch.

Fernando Alonso considered quitting F1 at end of season

Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso has said he considered quitting Formula 1 at the end of last season. In the wake of three years of poor results with struggling McLaren, the Spaniard pondered switching full-time to IndyCar or endurance racing. However, he said: “I felt it was not the time for me to step out – not after these results, not with this feeling.