Afternoon sports highlights – March 13, 2018

Tennis great Venus Williams beats sister Serena at Indian Wells

Venus Williams got the better of her younger sister Serena to make it through to the fourth round at Indian Wells with a 6-3 6-4 win. Serena was playing in her first tournament since giving birth last September and faced her sister for the 29th time, with Venus winning all but four of their meetings. Serena saved three break points to hold her first service game but lost her third to love as Venus took a 4-2 lead and served out for the set in 37 minutes.

Southampton sack Manager Mauricio Pellegrino

Southampton have sacked manager Mauricio Pellegrino after a run of one Premier League win in 17 games. Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at Newcastle left the Saints just a point outside the relegation places with only eight games of the Premier League season remaining. Pellegrino admitted the players looked like they had given up and the club have now decided new management is needed to inject some fight back into a side that finished eighth in the top flight last season.

Man United Midfielder Michael Carrick to retire at end of season

Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick has announced he will retire at the end of the season. Carrick, 36, has played 463 times for United since joining from Tottenham in 2006 and won 34 England caps. “There comes a time when your body tells you it is time to stop. That is where I am at,” he said.