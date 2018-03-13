Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

UN welcomes Uhuru, Raila peace talks

The United Nations (UN) has welcomed the commitment of President Uhuru Kenyatta and NASA leader Raila Odinga to work together following their meeting last week on Friday. In a statement from the Spokesperson’s office Secretary General Antinio Guterres stated that this will strengthen the unity of the country for all Kenyans. The Secretary-General reiterated the United Nations support to “continue working with the Government and people of Kenya for efforts towards consolidating peace, stability and development in the country.”

Increase in water pollution prompts Nairobi County government to outsource rehabilitation programme

The Nairobi County Government is set to outsource the Nairobi River Regeneration Programme, an initiative aimed at ensuring enhanced, sustainable management of Nairobi’s rivers. Acting County Secretary Leboo ole Morintat said there has been an increase in water pollution in Nairobi River due to increased discharge of commercial and domestic waste. He stated that this has adversely affected the water eco-system and reduced the usefulness of the water within the county stating the need for urgent intervention.

Notorious gang leader shot dead in Kisauni

Authorities have gunned down a gangster believed to be the leader of the Wakali Kwanza gang. The suspect was shot dead in a foiled robbery in Kisauni, Mombasa earlier today. The man, identified only as Jilo, was gunned down by police officers on patrol after he attempted to attack them at around 5.30 am in Swalihina area. Kisauni police boss Sangura Musee said the officers were alerted by residents who saw people armed with machetes robbing traders heading into Kongowea Market.

Business highlights

Public Service boss orders government agencies to transport cargo using Standard Gauge Railway

Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua has ordered all government departments and agencies to transport all import and export cargo on the standard gauge railway (SGR). Kinyua stated that all cargo imported and/or exported by government agencies, including cargo for projects undertaken by third parties, must be moved using the SGR. He added that movement of any cargo between Mombasa and Nairobi by any other means would require written consent from the Transport Principal Secretary.

Kenya cuts spending on military weapons by half

Kenya has slashed its spending on military weaponry by half to Ksh1.3 billion ($13 million) in 2017 from Ksh2.8 billion a year earlier while Tanzania did not make purchases. According to a report released yesterday by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (Sipri), this came even as Uganda made a comeback to emerge the top spender on arms in East Africa. Kenya.

East African Tea Trade Association asks to be exempt from ban on logging

The East African Tea Trade Association has slammed the ban on logging, saying it will affect production which heavily relies on firewood. Traders at Mombasa Tea Auction said 70 per cent of tea production process uses wood energy. East African Tea Trade Association boss Edward Mudibo said tea factories should be exempted from the ban.

Sports highlights

Tennis great Venus Williams beats sister Serena at Indian Wells

Venus Williams got the better of her younger sister Serena to make it through to the fourth round at Indian Wells with a 6-3 6-4 win. Serena was playing in her first tournament since giving birth last September and faced her sister for the 29th time, with Venus winning all but four of their meetings. Serena saved three break points to hold her first service game but lost her third to love as Venus took a 4-2 lead and served out for the set in 37 minutes.

Southampton sack Manager Mauricio Pellegrino

Southampton have sacked manager Mauricio Pellegrino after a run of one Premier League win in 17 games. Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at Newcastle left the Saints just a point outside the relegation places with only eight games of the Premier League season remaining. Pellegrino admitted the players looked like they had given up and the club have now decided new management is needed to inject some fight back into a side that finished eighth in the top flight last season.

Man United Midfielder Michael Carrick to retire at end of season

Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick has announced he will retire at the end of the season. Carrick, 36, has played 463 times for United since joining from Tottenham in 2006 and won 34 England caps. “There comes a time when your body tells you it is time to stop. That is where I am at,” he said.