Afternoon business highlights – March 13, 2018

Afternoon business highlights – March 13, 2018
March 13, 2018 44 Views

Public Service boss orders government agencies to transport cargo using Standard Gauge Railway

Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua has ordered all government departments and agencies to transport all import and export cargo on the standard gauge railway (SGR).  Kinyua stated that all cargo imported and/or exported by government agencies, including cargo for projects undertaken by third parties, must be moved using the SGR. He added that movement of any cargo between Mombasa and Nairobi by any other means would require written consent from the Transport Principal Secretary.

Kenya cuts spending on military weapons by half

Kenya has slashed its spending on military weaponry by half to Ksh1.3 billion ($13 million) in 2017 from Ksh2.8 billion a year earlier while Tanzania did not make purchases. According to a report released yesterday by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (Sipri), this came even as Uganda made a comeback to emerge the top spender on arms in East Africa. Kenya.

East African Tea Trade Association asks to be exempt from ban on logging

The East African Tea Trade Association has slammed the ban on logging, saying it will affect production which heavily relies on firewood. Traders at Mombasa Tea Auction said 70 per cent of tea production process uses wood energy. East African Tea Trade Association boss Edward Mudibo said tea factories should be exempted from the ban.

Previous How can Uber woo more women riders and drivers?
Next Afternoon sports highlights - March 13, 2018
Tags East African Tea Trade AssociationSGR
Category BusinessLatest

You might also like

IEBC summons Governor Yattani and his rival over Marsabit chaos
Politics 0 Comments

IEBC summons Governor Yattani and his rival over Marsabit chaos

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has today summoned Marsabit gubernatorial Ukur Yattani and his fierce opponent Mohamud Ali following chaos at that rocked a Jubilee rally on Wednesday. Ukur

Electronics giant LG’s intuitive technology and inclusive design creates society for all
Business 0 Comments

Electronics giant LG’s intuitive technology and inclusive design creates society for all

Persons living with disability encounter the myriad technologies of modern life in somewhat different ways than people without disabilities. However, technologies which are designed to accommodate impairments and enable societal

News 0 Comments

Afternoon news headlines

News highlights ODM MCAs suspended Seven Migori County MCAs have been suspended for going against ODM’s decision on election of the county assembly speaker. The party had decided to support

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be first to comment this post!

Leave a Reply