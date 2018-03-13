Afternoon business highlights – March 13, 2018

Public Service boss orders government agencies to transport cargo using Standard Gauge Railway
Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua has ordered all government departments and agencies to transport all import and export cargo on the standard gauge railway (SGR). Kinyua stated that all cargo imported and/or exported by government agencies, including cargo for projects undertaken by third parties, must be moved using the SGR. He added that movement of any cargo between Mombasa and Nairobi by any other means would require written consent from the Transport Principal Secretary.
Kenya cuts spending on military weapons by half
Kenya has slashed its spending on military weaponry by half to Ksh1.3 billion ($13 million) in 2017 from Ksh2.8 billion a year earlier while Tanzania did not make purchases. According to a report released yesterday by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (Sipri), this came even as Uganda made a comeback to emerge the top spender on arms in East Africa. Kenya.
East African Tea Trade Association asks to be exempt from ban on logging
The East African Tea Trade Association has slammed the ban on logging, saying it will affect production which heavily relies on firewood. Traders at Mombasa Tea Auction said 70 per cent of tea production process uses wood energy. East African Tea Trade Association boss Edward Mudibo said tea factories should be exempted from the ban.
