Texas Centre (Nairobi) to host Diamond for cancer awareness

He said on his Instagram Account:

“As i make my tour to Nairobi for my album launch,i will also Visit Texas cancer centre for a cancer awareness for a charity event on the 15th March.Am so delighted to be one of the cancer fighters..Please .Lets all meet there and support our beloved cancer patients.” “Nitapokuwa Nairobi kwenya kwenye album yangu mpya #ABoyFromTandale…pia nitatembelea Texas cancer centre kuwaona wagonjwa wa saratani tarehe 15 / 03 ikiwa ni siku ya kipekee ya kupigana na ugonjwa huo….Nafurahi kuwa mmoja wapo wa vita dhidi ya saratani….Tafadhali tukutane huko kwa Pamoja tuwasaidie ndugu zetu hao.”

The singer was recently given the green light to launch his Wasafi TV and Radio. He revealed through social media that he had been officially given broadcasting license by Minister of Information, Culture, Tourism and Sports in Zanzibar.

The father of three said that his aim of opening the Wasafi media was to create jobs for talented young journalists as well as collaborating with the country’s media in developing talent from the streets in arts, sports and culture.

The singer was quick to appreciate President John Pombe Magufuli and the Ministry of Information and Culture for according him the much needed help and allowing him to launch Wasafi TV and radio station.