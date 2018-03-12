Sports highlights – March 12, 2018

Kenya secures two wins in Barcelona Marathon
Anthony Maritim and Ruth Chebitok scored a double victory for Kenya at the Zurich Marató de Barcelona, an IAAF Bronze Label road race, on Sunday.The men’s race opened at a steady 3:02 per kilometre rhythm set by a triumvirate of pacemakers who went through the early checkpoints in 15:11 (five kilometres), 30:23 (10 kilometres), and 45:40 (15 kilometres).The first surprise came when the reigning champion, Kenya’s Jonah Chesum, began to lose ground with 40 minutes on the clock to lose any chance of defending his title.
Harry Kane injures right ankle in Tottenham’s game at Bournemouth
Harry Kane has suffered an injury to his right ankle and there is concern he could be out for a while with the knock in the same joint that he hurt when he was out for a lengthy period last season.The England striker was pulled out of Tottenham’s 4-1 win over Bournemouth in the 34th minute after appearing to turn the ankle in a challenge by Cherries ‘keeper Asmir Begovic, as he netted a disallowed goal for offside.
Pep Guardiola says David Silva is ready to face Stoke
Pep Guardiola says David Silva is likely to play against Stoke City on Monday, but will return to Spain to be with his partner and baby son.Silva’s son was born prematurely in a Valencia hospital during December, and in the days following the birth was left fighting for his life.Both Silva’s son and partner remain in Spain, meaning he has made frequent journeys home to visit his family.
Kidero seeks court help over Sh65 bn dues owed by state
Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero has asked his lawyer to return to court and seek its help in forcing the government to pay City Hall some Sh65 billion owed from accrued
KenGen to add 2.5 GW to the national grid by 2027
The Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen) has announced plans to add some 2.5 Gigawatts (GW) of clean, affordable and environmentally-friendly energy to the national grid over the next 10 years.
IEBC panel invites public views on candidates for top post The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Selection Panel has invited public views on the suitability of five applicants shortlisted for
