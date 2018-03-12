Sports highlights – March 12, 2018

Kenya secures two wins in Barcelona Marathon

Anthony Maritim and Ruth Chebitok scored a double victory for Kenya at the Zurich Marató de Barcelona, an IAAF Bronze Label road race, on Sunday.The men’s race opened at a steady 3:02 per kilometre rhythm set by a triumvirate of pacemakers who went through the early checkpoints in 15:11 (five kilometres), 30:23 (10 kilometres), and 45:40 (15 kilometres).The first surprise came when the reigning champion, Kenya’s Jonah Chesum, began to lose ground with 40 minutes on the clock to lose any chance of defending his title.

Harry Kane injures right ankle in Tottenham’s game at Bournemouth

Harry Kane has suffered an injury to his right ankle and there is concern he could be out for a while with the knock in the same joint that he hurt when he was out for a lengthy period last season.The England striker was pulled out of Tottenham’s 4-1 win over Bournemouth in the 34th minute after appearing to turn the ankle in a challenge by Cherries ‘keeper Asmir Begovic, as he netted a disallowed goal for offside.

Pep Guardiola says David Silva is ready to face Stoke

Pep Guardiola says David Silva is likely to play against Stoke City on Monday, but will return to Spain to be with his partner and baby son.Silva’s son was born prematurely in a Valencia hospital during December, and in the days following the birth was left fighting for his life.Both Silva’s son and partner remain in Spain, meaning he has made frequent journeys home to visit his family.