Our Perfect Wedding Season II winners Say ‘I DO!’

Season 2 of OPW comes to an end as love birds wed in stylish wedding

Carlos & Nancy say their vows in a plush red and gold themed ceremony

Nancy Mutava and Carlos Zani, the winners of Maisha Magic East’s Our Perfect Wedding competition show have finally tied the knot! The couple got married on Saturday the 10th of March 2018 in a lavishly styled Swahili themed wedding set in upmarket Karen area of Nairobi.

The venue tagged in red and gold drapery and dotted with lighting had all guests stunned by its beauty as they celebrated the new couple. Mr. and Mrs Zani were announced winners of an all-expense, stress free wedding by Maisha Magic East early January 2018.

“OPW is all about the glam and shimmer that comes with weddings. It is a delight to reward one couple each season with an all-expense paid wedding of their dreams. We recognize that weddings are a large part of the Kenyan culture and as the leading producers of local content in the country, our main aim is to connect with our audiences around the things that matter most to them.”Head of Channel Aisha Magic East Margaret Mathore

As OPW season 2 returned for a second season, it promised to be bigger and better. This season, the top three couples who were shortlisted each won an all-expense honeymoon to top destinations in Kenya as part of the competition. Throughout the 26 weeks that the show was on air, one lucky weekly winner also won a holiday package for two to Voyager Hotel in Mombasa Kenya.

“Thank you, Maisha Magic East, for giving us our perfect wedding. We have always wanted to get married in church and have a beautiful wedding reception where our families can some together and celebrate with us. What Maisha Magic East and OPW have given us is beyond our dream wedding. We are ecstatic and we thank God for this opportunity. If anyone had told us that we would finally get married and not have to spend a single cent a time like this last year, I’d have laughed and not believed them,” said an elated Nancy.

Our Perfect Wedding is a reality show that follows Kenyan couples through their love story and wedding planning process, exploring the true definition of the Kenyan wedding culture. The show aims to showcase the drama and excitement that comes with planning for a wedding, not just focusing on the wedding day, but also the introductions, meeting the in-laws, the dowry sessions, the search for the perfect wedding gown, and the meltdowns that come along the way.

DStv and GOtv, through Maisha Magic East, have been on the frontline of promoting local content in the country. The channel is the first and only one in Kenya with 100% local content. Since its launch in 2014, Maisha Magic East has been committed to bringing viewers the best of local dramas, series, comedy, lifestyle, reality shows, telenovelas music and many more.