Newspaper summaries – March 12, 2018

Daily Nation

Fall of Nasa looms as Raila ‘snubs’ meeting

Cracks in the National Super Alliance widened on Sunday following revelations that opposition leader Raila Odinga will not attend a meeting of co-principals on Monday.The turn of events tests the strength of a coalition battered by head winds and storms since Mr Odinga took a controversial ‘oath’ at the end of January, and there are fears that the ODM leader’s sudden about-turn to parley with President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday, without the knowledge or approval of other principals, could have dealt the death blow on Nasa.

Honeymoon over for Okemo, Gichuru in Jersey graft case

A blunder by former Attorney-General Amos Wako and differences between his office and the Directorate of Public Prosecutions over who was to extradite billionaire Samuel Gichuru and former Cabinet minister Chris Okemo to the Island of Jersey to face money laundering charges almost let them free, the Nation has learnt.And now Attorney-General Githu Muigai says he will restart the extradition process as ordered by the Court of Appeal, and that, he says, will be his last deed in office.

Former governor Kidero on the spot over missing Sh21 billion

At least Sh21 billion was not accounted for by former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero when he left office, according to an audit by KPMG.The damning report, which will be handed to Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko this week, shows that Sh21.89 billion was not accounted for in the handover report when he was assuming office in August 2017.

The Standard

Raila’s allies brush off three NASA co-principals over Uhuru deal

Three Opposition chiefs have insisted that Raila Odinga should brief them about the deal with President Uhuru Kenyatta even as the ODM leader’s allies declared that there was no turning back from the rapprochement. On Sunday, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi, and Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetang’ula, whom reports indicated were set to meet last evening, said Raila had not talked with them since Friday’s surprise development.

Six die after cover of septic tank caves in at a wedding

Six children plunged to their deaths in a septic pit during a wedding reception. The six were attending the ceremony in Mshomoroni on Saturday evening. Two brothers were among those who died after the cement slab covering the 70-foot-deep pit caved in under the weight of about 20 people dancing on it. The six were buried on Sunday in Mombasa and Kwale.

Environment CS Tobiko sends foresters home

The Environment Cabinet secretary has ordered the replacement of all officers manning major forests around Nairobi. “Due to the massive destruction of forest resources, I have today directed the chairman, Kenya Forest Service (KFS), and the Chief Conservator of Forests to immediately replace all KFS officers currently deployed at the Kibiku, Ololua, Thogoto, and Ngong Road forest stations. The officers should be replaced immediately and suitable teams assigned,” Keriako Tobiko said.

The Star

Uhuru, Raila to start countrywide tours

President Uhuru Kenyatta is organising an elaborate tour of Opposition Chief Raila Odinga’s strongholds following their surprise truce that promises to radically alter the country’s political landscape.These details emerged as the political earthquake of the surprise deal continues to reverberate, with both the ruling Jubilee Party and National Super Alliance shaken to the core.Today, the four NASA co-principals will come face- to-face in a make-or-break meeting that will determine the future of the one-year-old coalition.

Join Raila in unity process, Ruto tells NASA principals

Deputy President William Ruto yesterday asked Opposition politicians not to criticise NASA leader Raila Odinga for agreeing to meet President Uhuru Kenyatta last week.Ruto said the meeting was for the good of the country. He urged NASA co-principals Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetang’ula to join the reconciliation calls to unite the country.

KPMG: Kidero team did not account for Sh21bn

Former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero’s administration may have cost the city more than Sh21 billion through unrecorded payments to creditors, an audit report shows. Yesterday, Kidero dismissed the report as “nonsense”.Kidero’s spokeswoman Pamela Lutta said the former governor couldn’t comment because he had not seen the report.The KPMG’s audit report on City Hall’s debts, revenue and cash balances shows failure by Kidero’s administration to record the payments means it is difficult to verify who was paid for what services, or if the services were delivered at all.

Business Daily

Cash crunch: Universities struggle to stay afloat

The financial crisis facing public institutions of higher learning across the country was on Thursday laid bare by university staff during a meeting with the Senate Education Committee.With the decline in the number of self-sponsored students and the introduction of funding of universities based on courses offered since last year, most of the institutions are struggling to remain afloat.Moi University last year had indicated that it will put up a 36-storey building near Laico Regency hotel to host its Nairobi campus, but the plan has since been shelved due to lack of funds.

Sh7bn irrigation scheme at centre of dispute

Trouble is brewing in Kilifi and Tana River counties over the expansive Galana-Kulalu irrigation scheme which was touted as the answer to Kenya’s perennial food shortage.Many drought-hit families in the area are now blaming the project for the problems bedevilling them — including lack of grazing grounds and water shortage.They are particularly irked by rice being distributed to them as relief food, which is imported from China, yet the five-year-old irrigation scheme is supposed to render hunger a thing of the past.

ERC makes U-turn in bid to abolish power subsidy

The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has made a U-turn in its plan to abolish electricity subsidies for low-income households, meaning bottom power users will continue paying lower tariffs.The ERC had in January said it would create a new tariff from next month that will have uniform charges for domestic customers, eliminating a subsidy that has for long helped to keep power bills for small consumers low.Low power consumers — using 50 units and below per month — enjoy subsidised rates under ‘lifeline tariff,’ which is a government policy tool to cushion the poor from high costs.