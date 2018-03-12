News headlines

News highlights

Artiste behind controversial song arrested on hate speech charges

John Gichiri Njau, one of the artists behind the infamous Ikamba song is expected in court to face various hate speech charges.Njau was bonded by the National Cohesion and Integration Commission ahead of today’s arraignment.This followed his song that disparages a community.Officials at the commission say they are ready to charge him as they hunt for his co-accused.NCIC chairperson Francis ole Kaparo last week said the matter was being investigated by the NCIC and the DCI.

Kalonzo meets Wetangula ahead of NASA summit

Kalonzo Musyoka and his Ford Kenya party leader Moses Wetangula met on Sunday ahead of today’s NASA summit concerning the Raila-Uhuru unity pact. The meeting was also attended by former Machakos Senator Johnstone Muthama, former Kakamega senator Bonnie Khalwale and Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa.

Former President Daniel Moi jets to Israel for medical checkup

Former Head of State Daniel arap Moi Sunday morning flew to Israel for a medical check-up.The doctors of the former president have booked him in a hospital in Tel Aviv where they are eager to have a second opinion on his knee, which has been a source of discomfort according to sources close to the family. Moi is accompanied by his son, Senator Gideon Moi and physician Dr David Silverstein.

Business highlights

Transport Authority puts more pressure on driving schools

The National Transport and Safety Authority’s (NTSA) latest attempt to curb road carnage will now see driving schools provide details of instructors trained under the organisation’s new curriculum. Unveiled in January, the new curriculum has several modules and is designed to address the different needs of drivers depending on the vehicles they use.The NTSA now requires driving schools to provide the instructor-student ratio as well as the tutor’s schemes of work from January.

Competition Authority green-lights Ipsos acquisition of Synovate Kenya

The Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK) has green-lit the acquisition of Synovate Kenya by Ipsos, more than six years after the deal was first struck, following an out-of-court settlement of a dispute in which the parties were accused of flouting competition law.French firm Ipsos in 2014 went to court to sue the CAK and the Director of Public Prosecutions after it was cited for failing to follow the law in its 2011 acquisition of Synovate.

Armyworm crisis not yet resolved, says Kenya Seed Company

The Kenya Seed Company has urged farmers to be on the look out for fall armyworms .The organisation’s Managing Director Azaria Soy said the pest had been spotted on one of its farms in Kitale. Last year’s armyworm invasion caused massive losses for maize farmers. Farmers in Kaptumo and Kapsaiyo in Nandi County have reported seeing the pest.

Sports highlights

Kenya secures two wins in Barcelona Marathon

Anthony Maritim and Ruth Chebitok scored a double victory for Kenya at the Zurich Marató de Barcelona, an IAAF Bronze Label road race, on Sunday.The men’s race opened at a steady 3:02 per kilometre rhythm set by a triumvirate of pacemakers who went through the early checkpoints in 15:11 (five kilometres), 30:23 (10 kilometres), and 45:40 (15 kilometres).The first surprise came when the reigning champion, Kenya’s Jonah Chesum, began to lose ground with 40 minutes on the clock to lose any chance of defending his title.

Harry Kane injures right ankle in Tottenham’s game at Bournemouth

Harry Kane has suffered an injury to his right ankle and there is concern he could be out for a while with the knock in the same joint that he hurt when he was out for a lengthy period last season.The England striker was pulled out of Tottenham’s 4-1 win over Bournemouth in the 34th minute after appearing to turn the ankle in a challenge by Cherries ‘keeper Asmir Begovic, as he netted a disallowed goal for offside.

Pep Guardiola says David Silva is ready to face Stoke

Pep Guardiola says David Silva is likely to play against Stoke City on Monday, but will return to Spain to be with his partner and baby son.Silva’s son was born prematurely in a Valencia hospital during December, and in the days following the birth was left fighting for his life.Both Silva’s son and partner remain in Spain, meaning he has made frequent journeys home to visit his family.