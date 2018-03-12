Evening news headlines

News highlights

Hundreds of traffic police dismissed

The National Police Service Commission has dismissed more than 400 officers who did not pass the integrity and financial probity test. Speaking in Eldoret on Monday, Commission Chairman, Johnston Kavuludi, noted that their suitability was determined through a rigorous process. Kavuludi added the traffic department’s removal rate was the highest in the service.

NASA chiefs’ security detail reinstated and passports returned following Uhuru’s talks with Raila

National Super Alliance party MPs have had their security detail restored and their cars returned following what some ave termed fruitful talks between opposition leader Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta. It is expected that all Opposition leaders will get their security details today. Passports that had been confiscated will also be returned immediately.

Artiste behind controversial ‘Ikamba’ song charged with ethnic contempt

One of the artists behind the infamous song mocking the Kamba community has been released on a cash bail of Ksh700, 000 after being arraigned in court on Monday on an ethnic contempt charge.Nairobi Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi further directed that his trial be head on the April 19.The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) Chairman Francis Ole Kaparo had earlier assured that the content of the song was under investigation.The Kikuyu song was produced in reaction to the banning of charcoal burning in Kitui.

Business highlights

Kenya Association of the Pharmaceutical Industry lauds the appointment of the National Quality Control Laboratory Board Members

The umbrella pharmaceutical industry body, KAPI has lauded the government for the recent re-organisation of the National Quality Control Laboratory (NQCL) following the gazettement of a new board of management.The Kenya Association of Pharmaceutical Industry (KAPI) Chairperson Dr. Anastasia Nyalita said the appointment of a new Board of management at the NQCL will provide the much needed continuity on the ongoing efforts to guarantee the integrity of the local pharmaceutical market against unregulated and sub-standard medicines.The National Quality Control Laboratory (NQCL) provides quality assurance services for essential human medicines, medical devices and veterinary medicines.In a gazette notice, the Chairman of the Pharmacy and Poisons Board Dr. Jackson Kioko, who is also the Director of Medical Services has named veteran pharmacist, Dr. William Mwatu as the new NQCL Chairperson.

Court terms KRA bid to impose excise tax on soft drinks as unconstitutional

A Kenya Revenue Authority bid to increase tax collection has been termed as unconstitutional. KRA’s move to impose excise duty on bottled water, juices, soda, other non-alcoholic beverages, and cosmetics.Judge John Mativo has ruled that the legal notice issued last year March was enacted in a manner that was inconsistent with the Constitution as there was no adequate public participation.The judge further says KRA was obligated to craft and implement a meaningful programme of public participation and engage stakeholders.

Nairobi office space supply outstrips demand

Nairobi has seen an oversupply of office space with available space in 2017 standing at 6.3 million square feet against a demand of 1.6 million square feet.A report by Cytonn Real Estate reveals the oversupply is 62% higher compared to 2016 with analysts at the company expecting the demand-supply mismatch to continue in 2018 with the gap growing by 12.8 percent.

Sports highlights

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba sits out of training ahead of Sevilla second leg

Paul Pogba was absent for Manchester United’s Monday training session ahead of their Champions League clash with Sevilla.The midfielder was unavailable for Saturday’s 2-1 win over Liverpool after suffering an injury in training on Friday.The 24-year-old is now a doubt for the second leg of the last-16 clash against Sevilla at Old Trafford, which is tantalisingly poised after a 0-0 draw in Spain.

Gylfi Sigurdsson to see specialist after knee injury in Everton’s win over Brighton

Gylfi Sigurdsson will see a specialist on Monday evening after he sustained a knee injury in Everton’s Premier League win over Brighton on Saturday.A statement on Everton’s website said it is anticipated that the 28-year-old could be out “for several weeks”. However, a definitive time frame will only be known after he consults with the specialist.Sigurdsson received treatment after picking up the injury in the first half of the game but played on until the end of the match.

Furious West Ham owners demand talks with London Mayor

West Ham’s owners are demanding talks with London Mayor Sadiq Khan and vow not to be bullied out of their new stadium. The owners, David Sullivan and David Gold, are refusing to be bullied out of attending their final five home games of the season. They are instead demanding urgent talks with London Mayor Sadiq Khan over the public order crisis on Saturday afternoon.The Irons claim Khan has ducked meetings with them despite requests.They now believe he must – as a priority – address the appalling scenes, the lack of planning and the lack of action from the London Stadium operators he appointed.