Business highlights – March 12, 2018

Transport Authority puts more pressure on driving schools

The National Transport and Safety Authority’s (NTSA) latest attempt to curb road carnage will now see driving schools provide details of instructors trained under the organisation’s new curriculum. Unveiled in January, the new curriculum has several modules and is designed to address the different needs of drivers depending on the vehicles they use.The NTSA now requires driving schools to provide the instructor-student ratio as well as the tutor’s schemes of work from January.

Competition Authority green-lights Ipsos acquisition of Synovate Kenya

The Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK) has green-lit the acquisition of Synovate Kenya by Ipsos, more than six years after the deal was first struck, following an out-of-court settlement of a dispute in which the parties were accused of flouting competition law.French firm Ipsos in 2014 went to court to sue the CAK and the Director of Public Prosecutions after it was cited for failing to follow the law in its 2011 acquisition of Synovate.

Armyworm crisis not yet resolved, says Kenya Seed Company

The Kenya Seed Company has urged farmers to be on the look out for fall armyworms .The organisation’s Managing Director Azaria Soy said the pest had been spotted on one of its farms in Kitale. Last year’s armyworm invasion caused massive losses for maize farmers. Farmers in Kaptumo and Kapsaiyo in Nandi County have reported seeing the pest.