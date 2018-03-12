Afternoon sports highlights – March 12, 2018

PAOK Salonika president invades pitch with gun
The Greek top-flight match between PAOK Salonika and AEK Athens on Sunday was abandoned after PAOK’s president invaded the pitch with a gun.Ivan Savvidis tried to confront the referee with a gun in a hip holster after his side had an 89th-minute goal ruled offside with the score 0-0.AEK’s players left the pitch concerned for their safety and did not return.The match was officially abandoned two hours later but it was reported that the referee had reversed his decision.
Jose Mourinho unsure if Man Utd’s Paul Pogba will be fit to face Sevilla
Jose Mourinho is unsure whether Paul Pogba will be available for Tuesday’s crunch Champions League clash with Sevilla.The 24-year-old was a late withdrawal from Manchester United’s squad for Saturday’s 2-1 win against Liverpool, after sustaining a contact injury in training on Friday.The France international did not appear in much discomfort at Old Trafford after the match and Mourinho is waiting to see whether he can return.
Former Liverpool Defender Jamie Carragher apologises for spitting incident
Jamie Carragher has apologised after a video showed the former England and Liverpool defender spitting towards a girl in a car from his own vehicle.The 40-year-old, now a television pundit, had been covering his former side’s 2-1 defeat by Manchester United on Saturday. A video shows Carragher react by spitting at a car after being “goaded”.He said he was “totally out of order” and has apologised to the family.
You might also like
Universities now put on notice
Universities that flout the Commission of University Education regulations risk being stripped off their Charters, Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has warned. Similarly, universities that admit and allow unqualified students
Ruto allies ordered to make submissions in NYS theft probe
Deputy President William Ruto’s allies Kipchumba Murkomen and Farouk Kibet have been given seven days to make written submissions on the ongoing probe into the theft of Sh791 million from
Newspaper summaries – December 8, 2017
Daily Nation Raila swearing-in will attract treason charge – Githu Muigai Police will not allow any public gathering in Nairobi to swear in opposition leader Raila Odinga as the “People’s
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!