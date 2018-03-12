Afternoon sports highlights – March 12, 2018

PAOK Salonika president invades pitch with gun

The Greek top-flight match between PAOK Salonika and AEK Athens on Sunday was abandoned after PAOK’s president invaded the pitch with a gun.Ivan Savvidis tried to confront the referee with a gun in a hip holster after his side had an 89th-minute goal ruled offside with the score 0-0.AEK’s players left the pitch concerned for their safety and did not return.The match was officially abandoned two hours later but it was reported that the referee had reversed his decision.

Jose Mourinho unsure if Man Utd’s Paul Pogba will be fit to face Sevilla

Jose Mourinho is unsure whether Paul Pogba will be available for Tuesday’s crunch Champions League clash with Sevilla.The 24-year-old was a late withdrawal from Manchester United’s squad for Saturday’s 2-1 win against Liverpool, after sustaining a contact injury in training on Friday.The France international did not appear in much discomfort at Old Trafford after the match and Mourinho is waiting to see whether he can return.

Former Liverpool Defender Jamie Carragher apologises for spitting incident

Jamie Carragher has apologised after a video showed the former England and Liverpool defender spitting towards a girl in a car from his own vehicle.The 40-year-old, now a television pundit, had been covering his former side’s 2-1 defeat by Manchester United on Saturday. A video shows Carragher react by spitting at a car after being “goaded”.He said he was “totally out of order” and has apologised to the family.