Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Ruto urges NASA co-principals to work together following Raila’s talks with Uhuru



Deputy President William Ruto has urged Kenya’s leaders shift their focus from elective politics and work together for the country’s development. Ruto asked politicians to forget their differences and work together to push the government’s transformational agenda geared towards national development.Speaking during a fundraiser at Njoro AIC church, Ruto said the national dialogue started by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition Leader Raila Odinga should be about individual politicians or power sharing.

Training of Public Service Vehicle drivers kicks off today

The retraining of Public Service Vehicle (PSV) drivers is set to kick off on Monday at the Kabete Technical Training Institute (KTTI). The training sessions are geared towards testing driver’s attitude and basically the simple things they ignore while driving on the road such as etiquette.The National Transport and Safety Authority last year released a new curriculum for training and testing of drivers that provides that before issuing a license, trainees must undergo 24-160 hours of training, depending on category of license.

US Secretary of State leaves Kenya following regional security discussions

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has left the country after a three-day visit that included talks with President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma.The highlights of Tillerson’s visit in Kenya was the agreements to enhance regional security cooperation and support to AMISOM as well as the peace process in South Sudan formed part of their bilateral talks.During the meeting, the two also agreed to establish compact bi-annual consultations that would review the state of the two countries’ relationship and support for Jubilee’s Big Four agenda.

Business highlights

African Development Bank Group launches Regional Economic Outlook for East Africa region

Following the successful launch of the 2018 edition of its flagship African Economic Outlook, the African Development will today launch the regional versions of the Report. This is the first time in the African Economic Outlook’s 15-year history that an economic outlook report for each one of the Bank’s 5 regions in Africa has been prepared to complement the main report. “The African Economic Outlook is a flagship Bank publication. It is highly regarded by policy makers, researchers and experts because of its strong analytical contents and its practical recommendations on how to handle critical development issues. It also provides an economic snapshot of all 54 African countries,” said Celestin Monga, Chief Economist and Vice-President responsible for economic governance and knowledge management.

Limuru Tea posts Ksh31 million loss

Limuru Tea has posted a loss before tax of Ksh31.6 million for the FY ended December 2017, versus a loss of Ksh26.7 million a year ago. The company expects to see good improvement in crop yields with increased rainfal, whih startedat the end of February, 2018.

Managing Director Jadiah Murungi Mwarania leaves Kenya Reinsurance

Jadiah Murungi Mwarania who has been Managing Director of the company has seperated from the firm with immediate effect, the insurer has said. As such, Michael Mbeshi has been appointed to the position of MD in an acting capacity.

Sports highlights

PAOK Salonika president invades pitch with gun

The Greek top-flight match between PAOK Salonika and AEK Athens on Sunday was abandoned after PAOK’s president invaded the pitch with a gun.Ivan Savvidis tried to confront the referee with a gun in a hip holster after his side had an 89th-minute goal ruled offside with the score 0-0.AEK’s players left the pitch concerned for their safety and did not return.The match was officially abandoned two hours later but it was reported that the referee had reversed his decision.

Jose Mourinho unsure if Man Utd’s Paul Pogba will be fit to face Sevilla

Jose Mourinho is unsure whether Paul Pogba will be available for Tuesday’s crunch Champions League clash with Sevilla.The 24-year-old was a late withdrawal from Manchester United’s squad for Saturday’s 2-1 win against Liverpool, after sustaining a contact injury in training on Friday.The France international did not appear in much discomfort at Old Trafford after the match and Mourinho is waiting to see whether he can return.

Former Liverpool Defender Jamie Carragher apologises for spitting incident

Jamie Carragher has apologised after a video showed the former England and Liverpool defender spitting towards a girl in a car from his own vehicle.The 40-year-old, now a television pundit, had been covering his former side’s 2-1 defeat by Manchester United on Saturday. A video shows Carragher react by spitting at a car after being “goaded”.He said he was “totally out of order” and has apologised to the family.