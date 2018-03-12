Afternoon business highlights – March 12, 2018

African Development Bank Group launches Regional Economic Outlook for East Africa region

Following the successful launch of the 2018 edition of its flagship African Economic Outlook, the African Development will today launch the regional versions of the Report. This is the first time in the African Economic Outlook’s 15-year history that an economic outlook report for each one of the Bank’s 5 regions in Africa has been prepared to complement the main report. “The African Economic Outlook is a flagship Bank publication. It is highly regarded by policy makers, researchers and experts because of its strong analytical contents and its practical recommendations on how to handle critical development issues. It also provides an economic snapshot of all 54 African countries,” said Celestin Monga, Chief Economist and Vice-President responsible for economic governance and knowledge management.

Limuru Tea posts Ksh31 million loss

Limuru Tea has posted a loss before tax of Ksh31.6 million for the FY ended December 2017, versus a loss of Ksh26.7 million a year ago. The company expects to see good improvement in crop yields with increased rainfal, whih startedat the end of February, 2018.

Managing Director Jadiah Murungi Mwarania leaves Kenya Reinsurance

Jadiah Murungi Mwarania who has been Managing Director of the company has seperated from the firm with immediate effect, the insurer has said. As such, Michael Mbeshi has been appointed to the position of MD in an acting capacity.