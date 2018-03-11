Evening news headlines

News headlines

Scores dead after lightning strikes Rwandan church

At least sixteen people have died with several others being injured after lightning struck a Seventh day Adventist church in Nyaruguru District, Rwanda. According to authorities, about 140 people were involved but most have been treated and discharged. “Doctors say that only three of them are in critical condition but they are getting better,” said local mayor Habitegeko Francois.

Tobiko orders KFS sacking

Environment CS Keriako Tobiko has directed the Kenya Forestry Service (KFS) to replace officers serving in Kibiku, Ololua, Thogoto and Ngong Road forest stations, following the 90 day ban on logging in forests. The sacked officers are connected to the recent rampant destruction of forests in the country.

“Due to the massive destruction of forest resources and which has been widely reported in the media and highlighted in various social media platforms, I have today directed the Chairman, Kenya Forest Service (KFS) and the Chief Conservator of Forests, to immediately replace all KFS officers currently deployed at the Kibiku, Ololua, Thogoto and Ngong Road forest stations,” said Tobiko in a statement.

“The officers should be replaced immediately and suitable teams assigned. I have also directed the immediate suspension of the Plantation Establishment and Livelihood Implementation Scheme (PELIS) within the same forest stations (Kibiku, Ololua, Thogoto and Ngong Road) pending an independent status assessment,”he added.

China’s president to rule for life

China has approved the removal of term limits for its leader, in a move that effectively allows Xi Jinping to remain as president for life.

The constitutional changes were passed by China’s annual sitting of the National People’s Congress on Sunday.

The vote was widely regarded as a rubber-stamping exercise. Two delegates voted against the change and three abstained, out of 2,964 votes.

China had imposed a two-term limit on its president since the 1990s.

But Mr Xi, who would have been due to step down in 2023, defied the tradition of presenting a potential successor during October’s Communist Party Congress.

Instead, he consolidated his political power as the party voted to enshrine his name and political ideology in the party’s constitution – elevating his status to the level of its founder, Chairman Mao.

On paper, the congress is the most powerful legislative body in China – similar to the parliament in other nations. But it was widely believed that it would approve what it was told to.

Business highlights

Residents blame irrigation scheme for area woes

Kilifi and Tana River county residents have blamed the expansive Galana-Kulalu irrigation scheme for problems facing the area, including water shortage and lack of grazing grounds. The residents are also perturbed that they are being offered imported relief rice while the five year old scheme had been pitched as Kenya’s answer to food shortage. The Kilifi County Assembly has already passed a motion to halt activities at the sh3.7 billion scheme.

Ukulima Sacco opens Nakuru Branch

Ukulima Sacco has moved to offer Nakuru farmers alternative banking solutions by opening a branch at the Kenya Farmers Association building in Nakuru. The branch opening was graced by area governor Lee Kinyanjui who noted that Sacco’s are the best vehicles to industrialization. He also noted that the future belongs to local investors through Sacco loans, asserting that time has come for Nakuru to take up the city status.

Asia-Pacific trade deal signed by 11 nations

Eleven Asia-Pacific countries have just signed the trade pact formerly known as the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

Although the US pulled out last year, the deal was salvaged by the remaining members, who signed it at a ceremony in the Chilean city of Santiago.

Chilean foreign minister Heraldo Munoz said the agreement was a strong signal “against protectionist pressures, in favour of a world open to trade”.

The deal covers a market of nearly 500 million people, despite the US pullout.

In the absence of the US, it has been renamed the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

Extraneous adjectives aside, its supporters say it’s hugely significant, and could be a model for future trade deals.

Sports highlights

Messi misses Barca win after birth of son

Barcelona overcame the absence of prolific goalscorer Lionel Messi to beat bottom club Malaga and open up an 11-point lead at the top of La Liga.

Messi, who has scored 24 goals in 27 league games, withdrew from Saturday’s match after the birth of his third son.

Luis Suarez’s header set Barca on their way before Philippe Coutinho’s sublime backheel doubled the lead.

Malaga played an hour with 10 men after Samu Garcia was sent off for an awful challenge on Jordi Alba.

Barcelona’s next match is at home to Chelsea in the second leg of the Champions League last-16 on Wednesday. The first leg at Stamford Bridge ended 1-1.

West Ham face relegation if ‘aggressive’ atmosphere continues

West Ham fans could get their club relegated if the “aggressive” climate continues, ex-Hammers forward Sir Trevor Brooking said.

The club have launched an inquiry after a number of fans invaded the pitch in Saturday’s 3-0 home loss to Burnley, with Brooking saying joint chairman David Sullivan had been hit by a coin.

Brooking said the first goal scored by Burnley striker Ashley Barnes “triggered problems” and “there was a quite sizeable group then below the directors’ box that came to chant in a really aggressive manner”.

He added: “Before the final whistle, two of the directors went upstairs – were asked by the security people to do so.

Ronaldo ” from another planet.”

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane described Cristiano Ronaldo as being “from another planet” after the forward scored his 32nd and 33rd goals of the season at Eibar in La Liga.

Ronaldo opened the scoring with a neat finish from Luka Modric’s ball.

Former Wigan defender Ivan Ramis headed in an equaliser for Eibar but a defensive error allowed Dani Carvajal to cross and Ronaldo headed in.

“He’s a different and special player,” said Zidane.

“He knows that he’s going to score, he’s very positive. He’s from another planet.”

Ronaldo, who scored in the 2-1 win at Paris St-Germain on Tuesday as Real Madrid moved into the Champions League quarter-finals, has now scored 13 goals in his last seven games