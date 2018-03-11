Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Moi flown to Israel for medical check up

Former President Daniel Moi has been flown to Tel Aviv in Israel for a medical check up. According to sources, Moi was experiencing some knee discomfort and was accompanied by his son Gideon Moi and his physician Dr. David Silverstein.

Your presence was not needed at State House, NASA co-principals told

Bondo MP Gideon Ochanda and former MP for Alego/Usonga Sammy Weya have lashed out at NASA co-principals Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula for calling out fellow principal Raila Odinga on meeting President Uhuru Kenyatta without their knowledge.

“The call has been that Raila Odinga needs to meet Uhuru. It has not been that Wetangula, Kalonzo, Mudavadi or anybody else need to meet Uhuru… Raila as leader of NASA and Uhuru as president… Those are people in completely different levels,” said Ochanda.

Ngilu pledges to work with Uhuru

Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu has indicated a shift in alliance from NASA to President Uhuru Kenyatta. Speaking during the sixth graduation of Kitui Teachers Training College’s sixth graduation, Ngilu said she would work with the Jubilee administration to realize her development agenda for Kitui.

“I am going to work hand in hand with President Uhuru Kenyatta because his administration is spearheading a development agenda which is similar to mine,” she said.

“I stand for food and water, security, universal healthcare, youth and women empowerment and wealth creation which is basically what forms the Jubilee government’s agenda for Kenyans,”she added.

Business highlights

DRC upsets big miners with new law

The Democratic Republic of Congo has moved to increase taxes on mining firms and increase government royalties from the industry despite fierce opposition from international mining companies.

President Joseph Kabila signed a new mining code into law on Friday.

The country is Africa’s biggest producer of copper and cobalt, a vital component in mobile phone batteries.

Foreign mining firms strongly opposed the law, saying their operations in DR Congo would stop being profitable.

Horticulture, unity boosts shilling

Horticulture dollar inflows boosted the shilling marginally, exchanging at 101.05/101.25 against the dollar. President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga’s unity talks also contributed to strengthening the shilling with prospects of a more stable political climate.

The shilling had been trading at 101.20 -101.35 against the dollar earlier in the week.

Africa’s only female president to resign following financial scandal

Mauritian President Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, Africa’s only female head of state, is to quit over a financial row.

She has been accused of using a bank card provided by a charity to make personal purchases worth tens of thousands of dollars.

She is to step down after ceremonies to mark the 50th anniversary of the island’s independence next week.

Denying wrongdoing, she said she had refunded all the money, Reuters news agency reports.

Ms Gurib-Fakim is a renowned scientist and in 2015 became the first woman to be appointed to the ceremonial position of president of Mauritius.

Sports highlights

Mourinho unmoved by public opinion

Jose Mourinho said he “doesn’t care” whether people think his Manchester United side deserved the victory over Liverpool which strengthened their grip on second place in the Premier League.

Marcus Rashford scored twice on his recall to the starting XI to give Mourinho’s side the points despite a largely defensive display in which they had just 32% of possession and two shots on target.

“It was a complete performance by us with two different halves,” Mourinho said. “If people don’t think we deserved it, I don’t care.

“I am a bit tired, we have a match on Tuesday. I don’t care what people say. The boys are happy, I’m happy.”

Serena Wiliams to play Venus in Indian Wells third round

Serena Williams will play her sister Venus in the third round at Indian Wells as she continues her comeback after the birth of her child.

The 36-year-old American, who was out for 14 months, beat Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands 7-6 (7-5) 7-5 in round two.

“Everything is a bonus,” said Serena after winning in one hour, 52 minutes on her second match point.

The sisters last met in the 2017 Australian Open final, when Serena won her 23rd Grand Slam singles title.

“I would prefer to play someone else, anybody else, literally anybody else, but it has to happen now. So it is what it is,” said Serena.

Serena was already pregnant with daughter Alexis Olympia, who was born on 1 September, when she beat Venus 6-4 6-4 in Melbourne.

West Ham launch pitch invasion probe

West Ham have launched an immediate inquiry after supporters invaded the pitch during Saturday’s 3-0 home defeat by Burnley in the Premier League.

At least two fans went onto the pitch after Burnley took the lead – with one approaching United’s Mark Noble.

Another fan ran on with a corner flag shortly after Burnley scored their second, with further incursions after the visitors struck a late third.

Noble admitted that the atmosphere at London Stadium was “horrible”.