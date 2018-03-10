Evening news headlines

News highlights

Visiting Tillerson falls ill

United States Secretary of state Rex Tillerson has cancelled today’s scheduled events after being taken ill on the second day of his Kenyan visit.

The secretary is not feeling well after a long couple days working on major issues back home such as North Korea and has canceled his events for the day,” spokesman Steve Goldstein said. Tillerson was scheduled to visit the bomblast site, meet with Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma as well as meet with American diplomats serving at the new U.S. Embassy and visit Pumwani Maternity Hospital.

Four storey building collapses at Kariobangi

A four storey building has collapsed in Nairobi’s Kariobangi South estate, leaving at least 14 families homeless. Area residents say the building started trembling last night, and occupants were evacuated before anyone could get hurt.

NASA disowns Raila, Uhuru meet

NASA co-principal Musalia Mudavadi has distanced the opposition coalition from the unity talks held yesterday between President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga. Speaking at an ANC conference in Mombasa, Mudavadi termed the meeting as a two individuals affair, affirming that the other NASA co-principals were not consulted.

“For the record and on basis of the statement released, I can therefore categorically state that the meeting was between two individuals.

“The question asked by our supporters is where the other three Nasa co-principals were. The answer is that we were neither aware, briefed, consulted nor invited,” he said.

Business highlights

Uganda freezes sale of new sim cards

The Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) has banned sale of new sim cards, instructing telecommunications companies to first introduce sim cards with electronic readers to validate national ID cards. As such, telcos have been instructed to recall sim cards in stock from vendors.

“The sale of SIM cards through hawkers, street vendors or agents and any other establishment that aren’t licensed by the Kampala City Authorities or other municipal town authorities is not allowed.

“These operators shall immediately recall and deactivate all pre-activated and or pre-registered SIM cards that are currently in stock,” the agency said.

AGCO and Strathmore to offer agricultural training

American agricultural equipment maker and suppliers AGCO has partnered with Strathmore University to offer training in agriculture, through a new programme dubbed AGCO Agribusiness Qualification (AAQ). Students who enroll and complete the course may have to join AGCO and its partners. “This is an important day for agribusiness education in Africa and I warmly congratulate our new students on gaining their places on the programme. The AAQ was initiated by AGCO as a direct response to attract and develop young talent in the crucial agribusiness sector,” said AGCO Senior Vice President and General Manager Asia-Pacific and Africa, Gary Collar.

Obamas ‘in talks to make Netflix shows’

Former US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle are in talks to produce shows for Netflix, according to the New York Times.

The couple would make exclusive content for the US streaming site focused on uplifting stories, the paper suggested.

If confirmed, the deal would give a global platform for the Obamas, bypassing mainstream US media such as Fox News.

Sports highlights

Johanna Konta & Garbine Muguruza out in BNP Paribas second round

British number one Johanna Konta suffered a shock straight-set defeat by 18-year-old Marketa Vondrousova in the second round at Indian Wells.

World number 11 Konta had four set points in the first set and led 4-2 in the second but lost 7-6 (7-5) 6-4 to her 54th-ranked Czech opponent.

Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza was also knocked out in three sets by USA’s world number 100 Sachia Vickery.

Konta has won just eight matches since her 2017 Wimbledon semi-final.

The 26-year-old, who had a bye into the second round in California, said it was “one of the toughest losses I’ve had.”

“Everybody has these sort of matches and it was my turn to have one of them.”

Tiger Woods in contention at Valspar Championship

Tiger Woods feels his game keeps “getting a little bit better” after moving into contention at the halfway stage of the Valspar Championship.

The 42-year-old, who had back surgery last year, is two shots off the lead, while Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy missed the cut in Florida.

Woods’ second round of 68 moved him to a tie for second, four under overall.

“I’m getting a feel for it, finding the rhythm of rounds and not having a problem posting scores,” said Woods.

“I’ve got a chance going into the weekend,” added the 14-time major winner, who has not won a tournament since 2013.

Messi pulls out of Malaga game

Lionel Messi has pulled out of Barcelona’s game at Malaga on Saturday for “personal reasons”.

Barca made the announcement on social media and said they had replaced the 30-year-old with defender Yerry Mina.

Messi and his wife are known to be expecting the birth of their third child imminently.

The Spanish club are eight points clear at the top of La Liga and play Chelsea in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday.