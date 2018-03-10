Afternoon news headlines

News highlights

Miguna responds to Raila, Uhuru talks

Deported politician Miguna Miguna has termed yesterdays meeting between President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga as unilateral, irrational and erratic.

“I have been advised of media reports that the People’s President, Raila Amolo Odinga has ‘reconciled’ with the despotic president Uhuru Kenyatta. I understand that Mr Odinga has further stated that the ‘conflict is over’ and called on the country to ‘reconcile and move on.’” he said in a statement. The ‘reconciliation’ between Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila is a fundamental betrayal of the hundreds of innocent Kenyans who have lost their lives fighting for democracy and in defense of Raila Odinga’s stolen electoral victories of 2007, 2013 and 2017,” he added.

US lauds Uhuru, Raila for unity talks

The United States, through Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has lauded the move by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga to hold talks for national unification.

“I congratulate President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga for meeting this morning. It’s a very positive step. I am cheering for success of Kenya,” Mr Tillerson said during an address at Villa Rossa Kempinski.

William Ouko elected appellate court president

Justice William Ouko has replaced Justice Kihara Kariuki as the President of the Court of Appeal. Kariuki was nominated by President Uhuru Kenyatta as Attorney General, leaving the court’s presidency vacant.

Business highlights

Mombasa CBD to be painted blue

Commercial and residential building owners in Mombasa’s CBD have been ordered to paint their premises in a uniform colour. The County administration has picked the colour blue with reference to the Indian Ocean.

“The buildings should be in white with Egyptian blue border on the edges and windows above without any sign written on the wall or canopy,” reads the notice signed by Transport, Infrastructure and Public Works executive Tawfiq Balala.

Unlicensed financial analysts to be jailed

Unlicensed financial and investment analysts have been warned of fines up to Sh500,000 and two-year jail terms. The warning issued by the The Institute of Certified Investment and Financial Analysts (Icifa) read, “In accordance with Section 20(2), any person who practises as an investment and financial analyst without being registered as a certified investment and financial analyst and does not hold a practising certificate and valid annual licence commits an offence.”

The regulator also wants to be furnished with details of all financial and investment analysts by end month for registration.

IMF deal to raise cost of loans

The lending sector is in the dark, following the governments promise to IMF to repeal the interest rate capping law. The country committed to reversing the law and to cut the fiscal deficit so as to acquire a sh150 billion facility expiringTuesday. “In support of this request, the authorities have committed to policies that will help achieve the programme objectives, including reducing the fiscal deficit and substantially modifying interest controls. Discussions on the details of these policies will continue in the coming weeks,” said IMF in a statement.

Sports highlights

Manchester United not getting best from forward Sanchez

Manchester United are not getting the best out of Alexis Sanchez, says manager Jose Mourinho.

Chile international Sanchez, 29, joined in January from Arsenal on a four-and-half-year contract in a swap deal with midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

But the forward has scored only once in eight appearances since arriving at Old Trafford.

“He is learning how to play with us and we are learning how to get the best out of him,” said Mourinho.

The difficulties of integrating a player midway through the season mean Mourinho is not a fan of the January transfer market.

“What is wrong is that he came at the worst moment of the season, in the winter market,” the Portuguese said.

Guardiola fined over yellow ribbon

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been fined £20,000 for wearing a yellow ribbon on the touchline during the FA Cup defeat at Wigan.

On Monday, the Spaniard accepted the Football Association charge for “wearing a political message”, a breach of kit and advertising regulations.

In November, Guardiola said he wore the ribbon to support imprisoned politicians in his native Catalonia.

He has also been warned about his future conduct.

Vidic: Former Man Utd captain wants to be a ‘real manager’

Ex-Manchester United captain Nemanja Vidic wants to avoid being a pundit and instead become a “real manager”.

The 36-year-old former Serbia defender is nearing the end of his Football Association Pro-Licence course.

But he said football has changed in the two years since he retired, and players now have “more power” than managers.

“There are no more managers any more, just coaches now,” said Vidic, who spent eight seasons at Old Trafford under Sir Alex Ferguson.

“I would like to be a real manager.”